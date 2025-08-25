🚂 Some NJ transit riders may have been exposed to measles

🚂 Health officials say a Hudson County resident with measles rode the rails

🚂 They say the man rode the PATH train and Light Rail last week

New Jersey health officials are warning transit riders of possible exposure to measles after an infected rider rode the rails last week.

The state health department reported that a Hudson County resident with a confirmed case of measles rode the PATH train and Light Rail between Wednesday, Aug. 13, and Friday, Aug. 15.

Since the infected individual traveled on public transportation, the New Jersey Department of Health has recommended that anyone who traveled on the following routes, during these specific dates and times, may have been exposed to the very contagious virus.

⬛ NJ Transit Hudson-Bergen, Light Rail, 8th Street, Bayonne to Hoboken branch

August 13-15 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

⬛ 8Th Street Light Rail Station – Bayonne

August 13-15 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

⬛ PATH Newark-World Trade Center Line

August 13-15 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and between 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

⬛ Exchange Place Station, Jersey City

August 13-15 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and between 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

State health officials are urging individuals, especially parents, guardians, healthcare providers, and caregivers, to be aware of measles symptoms and to ensure they are up to date with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that appears between three and five days after symptoms begin.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as September 11.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the measles or becomes ill should call their local health department or a doctor before going to any doctor’s office.

The New Jersey Department of Health is working in collaboration with local health officials, doing contact tracing and notifying people who may have been exposed to the measles.

However, they say this case is not related to previously reported cases in the state. New Jersey is not currently experiencing a measles outbreak, which is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as three or more related cases.

As of August 22, no additional associated cases in New Jersey have been identified.

Since the beginning of the year, New Jersey has had a total of seven confirmed cases of measles reported. In 2024, seven cases were reported. Nationally, measles cases have soared to the highest levels reported since 1992.

