First off, it’s not a coffee shop. It’s a stand. That’s what 7 Brew Coffee calls their locations. Oh, and there are a lot of locations. Over 500 of them. Another thing that’s different is they’re considered primarily a drive-up model, although they usually offer a walk-up window.

7 Brew History and Expansion

They started in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas, and took off quickly around the country. If you have never heard of them or their delicious 7 Originals on their menu, that’s because they only started in New Jersey this year. The first opened in March in Turnersville, Gloucester County. This week, the second 7 Brew Coffee opened at Hooper Commons shopping center on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

And don’t think for one minute they’re done. Earlier this year, approval was received for a third location — I’m sorry, “stand” — in Hazlet. A fourth has already been proposed at the former Beachwood Shopping Center in Berkeley, according to The Asbury Park Press.

What they offer

To give you an idea of what they offer, let’s go back to those 7 Originals. A vanilla and caramel breve called Blondie, a hazelnut and caramel mocha known as a Brunette. There’s also the Smooth 7, which is an Irish cream and white chocolate breve. Or a White Chocolate Mocha might get your attention.

Plus a brown sugar cinnamon and white chocolate breve they call a Cinnamon Roll, a coconut and caramel mocha is their German Chocolate, and a salted caramel and white chocolate breve known as their Sweet and Salty.

What to know before you go

Before you go, know that there is no seating here. It’s that walk-up window or a double-lane drive-thru where workers holding tablets take your order at your car window. Also, don’t expect food options as the only thing they sell in that department are muffin tops. Here it’s all about the thirst, but it sounds like they’ll be very popular in quenching it.

You'll find 7 Brew Coffee at 1358 Hooper Ave. in Toms River.