New Coffee Spot in South Jersey

This popular and rapidly growing coffee franchise continues to expand, with its newest location opening today in Vineland.

7 Brew Coffee officially opens its doors Monday, August 31st, with free drinks and giveaways available throughout the day. The newest location is on Landis Avenue.

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If you've never heard of 7 Brew, it now has several locations throughout New Jersey, primarily in South Jersey, with more locations currently under development.

It's a drive-thru-only coffee chain designed to keep customers moving while serving up coffee, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes, and more. And you can customize your drink just the way you like it.

7 Brew Coffee Brings Drive-thru Convenience

It's become a popular spot for those looking to grab their favorite drink on the go, and with parents getting back into the school-year routine, it's a convenient stop for coffee while out dropping the kids off at school.

Read More: One of New Jersey’s biggest coffee celebrations is returning to Freehold this fall

New fall flavors kick off tomorrow, including Caramel Apple Pie Macchiato w/ oat milk, apple butter drizzle, and salted caramel, and Pumpkin Roll Shake with whipped cream, pumpkin drizzle, brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate, and pumpkin, just to name a few!



View this profile on Instagram 7 Brew Coffee (@7brewcoffee) • Instagram photos and videos

I'm still waiting for one to open up near me, and with 7 Brew continuing to grow, hopefully that will happen pretty soon!

7 Brew in Vineland is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 am to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 am to 11 pm.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson