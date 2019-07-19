68-year-old Monroe woman killed in Route 130 crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman from Monroe was identified as the victim in a fatal car crash on Route 130 on Wednesday.

A Volkswagen driven by a 20-year-old from New Egypt collided about 1:05 p.m. with a Nissan at Distribution Way.

Dorothy Demeo, 68, a passenger in the Nissan, died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Photos posted by police show that the crash also took out a traffic signal at the intersection.

Police did not disclose any details about the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the 20-year-old.

The crash closed the road for about three hours on Wednesday afternoon.

South Brunswick police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 732-329-4646.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5