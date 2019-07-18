Route 130 crash kills 1 in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for witnesses to a crash on Route 130 that left one woman dead on Wednesday afternoon.

A Volkswagen headed south and a northbound Lexus collided at Distribution Way around 1:05 p.m., according to South Brunswick police. Photos posted by SBPD show the crash also took out a traffic signal at the intersection.

Two people involved in the crash were taken by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where one of them was later pronounced dead and the other was treated for serious injuries, according to police.

It wasn't clear if the deceased was a driver, passenger, or pedestrian. Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The road reopened around 4 p.m. after cleanup and investigation of the crash.

South Brunswick police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 732-329-4646.

