6 shot in Trenton, one fatally, cops say

TRENTON — The holiday weekend in this city started with a drive-by shooting that injured nine . It ended with another six people being shot at, including one who died, on Monday night.

Trenton Police Capt. Stephen Varn said shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Walnut Avenue. Varn did not disclose any information about who fired the shots. He referred additional questions to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately return messages.

A witness told Fox 29 she heard at least 30 shots fired and thought they were fireworks. She said she saw the deceased, a 20 year old known an “Boogie” laying on the ground in front of her house. She said "Boogie" had a 7-month old child and was a “nice kid.”

A picture tweeted from the shooting scene by 6ABC reporter Katherine Scott showed a sheet with "Long live Boogie" spray painted on it hung outside a home on Walnut Avenue.

Nine people continued to recover from a shooting early Saturday morning outside Ramoneros Liquor & Bar on Brunswick Avenue that injured five men and four women. Trenton police said no arrests have yet been made in the case.

The gunmen in that earlier case fired at least 30 rounds, but officials were at a loss as to what motivated the shooting. Mayor Reed Gusciora suggested that it could have been a neighborhood gang rivalry that erupted at a bar where rival factions sometimes co-mingle. But Police Director Sheilah Coley said it also could have been a road rage incident, citing witnesses who stated that before the gunfire erupted, the driver had been leaning on his horn.

