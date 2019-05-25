9 shot in Trenton drive-by — ‘This kind of carnage shouldn’t be normal’

TRENTON — Nine people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a bar early Saturday morning.

"Numerous shots" were fired outside the Ramoneros Liquor & Bar on Brunswick Avenue in the city's North Trenton section, injuring five men and four women, according to police Capt. Stephen Varn, who said police believe the shots were fired from a "dark-colored SUV."

Varn said one woman who authorities earlier believed also had been injured by gunfire was not struck.

Two of the men struck had emergency surgery, according to Varn, who said it is expected all those shot will survive.

NBC Philadelphia reported at least 50 evidence markers outside the bar but Varn would not say whether police knew how many shots were fired.

Varn said the shooting remained under investigation and could not reveal a possible motive for the shooting.

Until recently, the business was known as J&J Liquor & Bar.

Councilman-at-large Jerell Blakeley was angry about the shooting .

"[This] kind of carnage shouldn’t be normal," he said on his Facebook page. "Too often when the weather breaks, violence rears it’s ugly head in this city. This capital city needs help. I’m sick and tired of this city not being able to enjoy a nice spring day without the prospect of absolute mayhem and carnage committed by a dissolute and wicked few. They must be stopped."

The shooting comes nearly a year after the mass shooting at the Art All Night Festival that left 17 people injured and one of the suspects dead.

