6 robberies at 3 7-Eleven stores in 1 NJ town over 3 months

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Is the same person robbing several of the 7-Eleven stores in a Mercer County township?

A location on Lalor Street was hit on the Monday of Memorial Day weekend around 6:30 a.m. It was the sixth time a 7-Eleven was robbed since March, according to Hamilton Police.

In the latest theft, a man with a handgun jumped the counter and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint, according to Hamilton police. After receiving the cash the man left on foot toward the neighboring Red Oak Manor apartments, police said.

The robber was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a baseball cap, a partial face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gray and white sneakers and black gloves. police said. A person matching the same description robbed the store on Broad Street two days earlier in the same manner, police said.

Hamilton police did not immediately return a message seeking comment on whether there is a connection among the recent robberies, which have occurred at three of the four Hamilton locations of the nationwide chain.

In five of the six robberies, authorities have provided similar descriptions — the exception being a robbery at the Broad Street location on April 22, in which the robber was described as a black man.

Hamilton police asked anyone with information about the robberies to call 609-689-5827 or leave an anonymous message on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip at 609-581-4008.

