$521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey — was it yours?

TRENTON — A single winning Mega Millions ticket with an annuity value of $521 million was sold in New Jersey, according to a statement from the multi-state lottery.

The winning tickets drawn on Friday night were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 1. The jackpot had a cash value of $317 million.

According to a message on their Twitter account the NJ Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Morris County at the Riverdale Lukoil South in Riverdale.

The location where the winning ticket was sold was not disclosed. Messages for the New Jersey Lottery have not yet been returned. In the past, the New Jersey Lottery has executed a verification process before revealing the location.

“Hearty congratulations to New Jersey for their big Mega Millions win,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming director, said in a statement.

The jackpot was the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The Mega Millions has gone without a winner since Jan. 5. According to the NJ Lottery, three $1 million dollar tickets were sold during the latest jackpot run.

New Jersey’s most recent win was on May 7, 2016, when the Smith Family of Trenton won $429.6 million with a cash value of $284 million.