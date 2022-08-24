Two separate serious crashes on South Brunswick roads sent five people to hospitals on Tuesday.

The driver of a 2000 Hyundai sedan lost control and slammed into the back of a tractor trailer stopped for a red light on Route 1 south at Ridge Road around 7:40 p.m, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The man in his 40s from Bucks County was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to Ryan.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday evening.

Car after rear-ending a truck on Route 1 south at Ridge Road in South Brunswick 8/23/22 Car after rear-ending a truck on Route 1 south at Ridge Road in South Brunswick 8/23/22 (South Brunswick police) loading...

RV into a traffic light

Earlier a sedan and RV collided on Route 522 at New Road sending the car 15 feet into the woods and the RV into a traffic light around 1:35 p.m.

The driver of the RV had to be extricated and flown by medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to Ryan. The two occupants of the sedan were also hospitalized; a dog in the car got out safely.

The circumstances of both crashes remained under investigation.

There have been several serious crashes on Route 522 this year including one fatal, which left a father dead after his 21-year-old son made what appeared to have been an improper turn across five travel lanes in front of a dump truck on August 2.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

