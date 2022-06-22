Four New Jersey counties make an appearance in the top tier of U.S. News & World Report's list of the 500 healthiest communities nationwide.

The rankings released on Wednesday are based on 89 metrics that span 10 key categories, from education and public safety to the environment and the economy.

The following counties cracked the top 100 of the rankings:

Highlights:

Life expectancy 82.6 years

95.4% high school graduation rate

$101,578 median household income

46% of population within 0.5 miles of a park

Highlights:

1.8 teen births per 1,000 teenagers

60.4% of population with an advanced degree

3.9% poverty rate

35,345 jobs within a 45-minute commute

Highlights:

11.9% smoking rate

12.2% of adults in poor/fair health

65.4% preschool enrollment

Violent crime rate of 64.3 per 100,000

Highlights:

78% voter participation rate

72.3% of children meeting standards in grade 4 reading/language arts

$90,602 median household income

21.6% obesity prevalence (national median: 36.2%)

According to U.S. News & World Report, the healthiest community is Los Alamos County in New Mexico, followed by Falls Church City in Virginia, Douglas County in Colorado, Morgan County in Utah, and Carver County in Minnesota.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

