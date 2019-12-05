36 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe at the Asbury Park Toy Drive

Join us Saturday, Dec. 7 for the Asbury Park Toy Drive to collect new toys and new coats for those in need. We'll be at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please help us help those that need it most this holiday season by bringing a new unwrapped toy or new children's coats, gloves or hat. We will also be accepting monetary donations too. If you can't make it on Saturday there are drop off locations throughout Asbury Park at the Stone Pony, Convention Hall, The Asbury Hotel and more.

Dec 7, 2019

The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Holiday House Tour 2019

The tour will feature 7 private historic homes along with area businesses and churches including the Abbott House B&B and the Orthodox Church of the Mother of God. The homes located on this self-guided walking tour in the historic downtown area are on Main Street, Lenape Avenue, and Hudson Street, all within easy walking distance from each other. Homes vary in age from 100 to more than 230 years old; each with their own architectural character and charm, coupled with the owners personal decor and style. The home's owners will be your tour guide of their properties and will try and answer your questions regarding the history of the structure as well as their personal history of the home. Dec 7, 2019

Hamilton Historic Society

6001 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330

CAMDEN COUNTY

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy your first meal of the day with the big guy in red! Join us for breakfast catered by Silver Diner with songs and stories and of course a visit with Santa. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Seatings: 10 am, 11 am, Noon & 1 pm. Tickets on sale now! Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Garden State Discovery Museum

2040 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wassail Day

The Village paths come alive with the sounds and smells of wintertime at this free family event. Select buildings will be open where guests can enjoy hands-on crafts, live music, children's storytelling, and hot beverages and holiday treats served by historically clothed interpreters. Visitors can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride throughout the festively decorated Village grounds for a small donation.

Dec 7, 2019

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

Greater Wildwoods Jaycees Christmas Parade

Watch a festive line-up of floats, fire trucks and other creatively decorated vehicles parade down the streets of the Wildwoods accompanied by Santa himself! Revised parade route to be announced. Following the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will take place at 7:30 pm at Byrne Plaza. If weather is uncertain, listen to 98.7 The Coast. Parade Rain Date: December 8 at 5 pm. Dec 6, 2019

Byrne Plaza

3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260 Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Festive ceremony will take place at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard, 1st & Central Aves. Christmas tree lighting event includes music, refreshments, free tour of lighthouse and Santa Claus! FREE admission. Dec 6, 2019

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse

111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 Breakfast with Santa Ho! Ho! Ho! Children can visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet. Bring your Christmas lists! Adults $20, children (ages 3-12) $12, children under 3 who are dining $5. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). Dec 7, 2019

Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204 Christmas on the Plaza Event will feature a holiday craft bazaar, ice skating, fire pits, food vendors, children's entertainment, music and more! Friday night at the plaza is in conjunction with the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade; when the parade ends, Santa will light the Christmas Tree and awards will be presented to winners of the parade! Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Byrne Plaza

3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

ESSEX COUNTY



Montclair Holiday Tree Lighting

Montclair Township hosts its annual holiday tree lighting in Church Street Plaza with holiday music by the Montclair Community Band, carolers, giant snow globe, ice sculpture, and a visit with Santa! Join us for an evening of fun winter entertainment in downtown Montclair. The following day, Santa will visit the Business Districts on a Montclair Fire Department fire truck and has gifts for all youngsters. Dec 6, 2019

Church Street Plaza

Church St., Montclair, NJ 07042 Newark Ironbound Santa Meet & Greet Looking to enjoy a classic Christmas tradition with your loved ones? Come join us on December 7th for some face time with the one and only Kris Kringle! Childsmiles will host a Santa Claus meet and greet at our Ironbound location. The event, which will feature themed photo sessions and give your kiddies a chance to share their Christmas wish lists with Santa (and maybe you in the process. This event is sure to provide some memorable Christmas keepsakes and is a great way for you and your little ones to kickoff the holiday season. The best part? It's completely FREE! Please RSVP by hitting "Yes" on our Facebook event page! P.S. Don't forget to invite your friends! Dec 7, 2019

ChildSmiles - FamilySmiles

66 Somme St., Newark, NJ 07105

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Whitehouse Wind Symphony Concert

A FREE holiday concert featuring arrangements of classic Christmas carols and favorite holiday songs. Concertgoers of all ages are welcome! The concert is free and open to the general public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the band, a non-profit organization comprised entirely of volunteers. The church is handicapped accessible, and large print programs will be available. In the event of severe weather, please visit our website. Dec 6, 2019

Whitehouse United Methodist Church

73 Old Hwy. 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888

MERCER COUNTY

British Occupation of the Old Barracks

Come to the Old Barracks this December as the 17th Regiment of Infantry returns as they first did in December 1776! This event will commemorate the occupation of Trenton by British troops just weeks prior to the Battle of Trenton, and offer visitors a view into this often misrepresented side of American history. Throughout the day on Saturday, December 7th, visitors to the Old Barracks will meet reenactors of the 17th Regiment of Infantry as they portray the daily lives of British soldiers. These men will drill, perform musket demonstrations, cook over the outdoor camp kitchen, sew winter clothing, and more in this unique event that will show a side of the Revolutionary War not often seen before. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for active duty military personnel, members of the Old Barracks Association, and children 5 and under.

Dec 7, 2019

Old Barracks Museum

101 Barrack St., Trenton, NJ 08608

Annual Cookies with Santa Event

The Princeton Shopping Center will host its annual Cookies with Santa Event. A family-friendly event that includes cookie decorating courtesy of LiLLiPiES, photo ops with Santa, and a raffle to win four tickets to A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre Center. Attendees are asked to meet in front of Marlowe's Jewelry at noon sharp to greet Santa's fire truck and then parade with Santa through the shopping center. Cookies with Santa is FREE, open to everyone, and is rain or shine. This is a popular event -- please pre-register online. Parking is FREE. Dec 7, 2019

Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540 Kick Off the Holiday Season Weekend at Terhune Orchards Join us for holiday festivities at Terhune Orchards! Enjoy fun for the whole family! Choose the perfect Christmas tree and wreath. Start your holiday shopping. Warm up by the bonfire with hot chocolate. On Sunday, enjoy live music from 1 - 4 pm. Visit with Santa on Saturday and Sunday from noon - 3 pm. Ride on Santa's sleigh. Bring your camera and pose for a free photo shoot with Terhune's own Santa. Let us help you with your holiday shopping. Unique selection of gift baskets, overflowing with Terhune Orchards fruit, baked goods, and even wine – perfect for anyone on your list! For store pick-up, local delivery, and shipping nationwide. In the wine tasting room from noon - 5 pm, try our award-winning wines and warm up with our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket "ingredients": homemade baked goods, cheeses, apple butter and more. Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Tree Lighting

New Brunswick City Center invites the entire community to celebrate the holidays in New Brunswick this season! Join us for the annual holiday festivities and lighting of the 26-foot Tree at Monument Square Park. Admission is FREE so bring the whole family. There will be face painting, a photo booth, holiday music, cook-off competition, giveaways, and MORE! Santa Claus will also be arriving in style and bringing his friends Olaf, the Minion, and Rocco the Ram, who will be strolling through the downtown City Center, so bring the camera. Be sure to check out our specialty stores offering holiday specials and make plans to dine in our fabulous restaurants while you're in town! Dec 6, 2019

Monument Square

323 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901 A Dickens' Christmas Tea For the 9th Christmas Season, One Steep At A Thyme, a tea house in Jamesburg, NJ, will be serving a 7 course Evening Twilight Tea as the Traveling Literary Theater presents a costumed, professional reading of Dickens' own, one hour, edited version of A Christmas Carol. $75/all inclusive price. Makes a wonderful Christmas gift experience for friends and family. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

One Steep At A Thyme

170 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Krampus Festival

In Ancient Yuletide lore the giving of gifts was not the whole story. The goodly elf that we have come to know as Santa Claus had a companion whose responsibility was decidedly darker. Krampus was charged with delivering punishment to the those who had been “naughty” during the year. He delivered his “treats” on a sliding scale, from piles of dirt to coal in the stocking to …well, lets just say it could get a LOT worse. Krampus is still a part of Austrian and German Holiday traditions and is celebrated with mask making, Parades knowns as “Krampuslaufs” and merry making of a more terrifying nature. December 5 is known as “Krampusnacht”. The night when Krampus would seek out those children on his naughty list. We are inviting everyone to show up in their Krampus best on December 1st … Or to see if their names are on his list! Please use #KrampusAP when sharing it on social media! Asbury Park will be open for business none the less, with fun events for people of all ages! Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019

Paranormal Books & Curiosities

621 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Candlelight Tours Join us for a candlelit tour of the Whitall House and enjoy holiday sites and sounds of the Colonial Periods. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

The Whitall House at Red Bank Battlefield

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063 Breakfast with Santa Join us for our 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast buffet that includes eggs, an assorted breakfast breads, yogurt and granola, pancakes, fresh fruit and more!* While you are eating, Santa will walk around and greet guests at their tables and Miss Sheri will be performing live! The whole family can get in on the fun and dance and sing along! Then, gather the whole family together to receive presents from the North Pole* and take a picture with Santa Claus taken by our professional photographer with a free digital download. *Gifts from Santa are NOT included. Add- on items available for purchase. New this year – Be a part of the Christmas fun! Decorate Christmas cookies for Ol' Saint Nick* and make magical reindeer treats to prepare for Santa's arrival!** Tickets: $15.95 - $39.95 Dec 8, 2019

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Holly Walk 2019

Visit seven local historic sites decorated for Christmas, each one decorated authentically to its time period, beginning in Colonial times until the 20th century. One ticket gains you entrance to all the sites over a three day period. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Morris County Tourism Bureau

6 Court St., Morristown, NJ 07960 Community Nativity Exhibit Perfect way to begin your Christmas Season! Come and enjoy 300+ Nativities from 50 countries with live nativity and musical performances. FREE event and families are welcome. This event is in it's 7th year - make it a tradition! You are invited to display YOUR nativity and volunteer as well. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Church of Jesus Christ

283 James St., Morristown, NJ 07960 Brunch with Santa Join us for a hearty brunch and a visit with Santa Claus on the farm. All ages will delight in the greetings of the season, enjoy taking a photo with Santa himself, while experiencing a magical time on the farm. Brunch consists of a delicious assortment of home cooked items along with beverages and dessert. Also included is a scenic tractor drawn wagon ride with blankets to our heated Harvest Hall. Brunch is offered at the following reserved seating times. Advance ticket purchase is required as space is limited. Learn more and purchase tickets on our website. Dec 1, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930 Gingerbread Wonderland & Craft Show A candy lover’s dream, now in its 28th year! Marvel at the creativity and skill displayed at this festive and charming exhibit featuring 150+ edible masterpieces crafted by local schools, scout troops, and families. With past creations from Hogwarts, to enchanted gardens, pirate ships, and Santa’s Workshop, this is a must see for all ages. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite! This event is sponsored by The Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 E. Hanover Ave., Morris Township, NJ 07950 Currier and Ives Christmas Celebrate the holidays Victorian era style. Visit the Vail House prepared for a country holiday, and join in the dancing in a period Ball inside the festively decorated Carriage House filled with live period music and dancing. Join Wassailing (caroling) and create a fun holiday craft to take home. Shop early in the Speedwell Gift Shop, filled with fun stocking stuffers and unique holiday ornaments. Please help us to remember those in need this time of year and donate a non-perishable food item. As a thank you, you will receive a discount coupon to be used in the Holiday Marketplace at Historic Speedwell towards a purchase. For more information email us. Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Historic Speedwell

333 Speedwell Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 Holiday Open House Join us as we suspend tours and welcome visitors to stroll the Log House at their own pace. Spotlight talks given throughout the day by our volunteer docents will highlight aspects of the Stickley-era holiday traditions, celebrations and decor, while visitors are invited to make new holiday memories with friends and family. Joining us is jewelry artisan, Sheila Fernekes. Fernekes creates contemporary art jewelry using ancient Native American and African bead weaving techniques. She weaves and layers each bead one at a time to achieve the interplay of color, pattern and texture that has become her trademark. She uses the very best beads, metals, gemstones and materials, and spends the extra time it takes to assure that each piece is a work of art that is a joy to wear, gift and own. Holiday Open House - One Day Only! Standard museum rates. No reservations required. Dec 7, 2019

Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

2352 Rt. 10 W., Morris Plains, NJ 07950 Morris County Park Palooza: Holiday Cheer Eat, drink, and be merry! Enjoy 20+ food trucks, a biergarten offering hand-crafted beers, live music featuring 3 bands, festive holiday games and activities for adults and kids, face painting, and much more! Parking is FREE, and admission allows for re-entrance throughout the day. Purchase tickets online for a discounted rate. Dec 7, 2019

Lewis Morris County Park

270 Mendham Rd., Morris Township, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Annual Holiday Cookie Sale, Holiday Gift Sale and Coat Drive!

Featuring homemade Heritage cookies like Grandma used to bake. Choose from a wide selection of our Family Favorites including Linzer tarts, rich Cold Dough Cookies, Thumbprints, Gingerbread, Russian Tea Cakes, Buckeyes, Peanut Butter Blossoms, decorated Cut Out Cookies, too many varieties to list! All of our cookies are made with the finest ingredients and of course, lots of LOVE! Decorated cookie trays and boxes available and don’t forget…. our freshly made Walnut, Apricot and Poppy Seed Rolls are perfect for your holiday entertaining. We will also be offering Beautiful handcrafted gifts for sale, perfect for everyone on your shopping list! Hand carved Shore birds and trees by a local artist, hand made jewelry, hand knitted treasures, sea glass ornaments and if that’s not enough…….an enormous Ethic Store filled with unique gifts, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, handcrafted aprons, tote bags, literally something for everyone! We also will collecting gently used coats for adults and children. Hats, gloves and scarves would be appreciated, too! We are located at 360 Van Zile Road, Brick, NJ. Come join us for free Hot Chocolate and Coffee….. We hope to see you there! Dec 7, 2019

360 Van Zile Rd., Brick, NJ 08724 Casino Pier Holiday Festival Come celebrate the holidays at Casino Pier at the Pier Grill! Please bring a donated Coat for our coat drive. The coat is your entry fee into the event. Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater or Festive Holiday outfit for our contest to win a prize! Bring your creative minds for our arts & crafts! We will be making cards and special pictures and sending them to our Service Members! There will be lots of fun and don't miss the indoor snowball fight! And of course a visit from SANTA! Don't forget your coat for donation and entry! Dec 7, 2019

Casino Pier

800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751 TRIS Craft Show Held the first Saturday each December since 2011, the TRIS Craft Show features high quality, handmade works by local artists and handcrafters. Fine art photography and painting, seasonal home décor, luxury bath and beauty, sweet treats, woodcrafts, fiber arts stitchery and knit wearables, papercrafts, one of a kind gifts and accessories... The TRIS Craft Show has something for everyone! Browse, shop, socialize, meet the artists! Lunch is served at our "Dollar Deli" run by Student Council. Dec 7, 2019

TR Intermediate South

1675 Pinewald Rd., Beachwood, NJ 08722

PASSAIC COUNTY

Colonial Christmas

Come celebrate the season with us! The Dey Mansion will be fully decorated and alive with the sights and sounds of the 18th century. The weekend will be filled with music, hearth cooking, demonstrations and crafters as well as special appearances from the New Jersey's local militia. Visit our fully stocked gift shop to find a unique gift for everyone on your list and, as always, we'll have traditional Dutch Speculaas cookies! Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Dey Mansion

199 Totowa Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

Candlelight Tours

The Abraham Staats House presents this special event: Candlelight Tours at the Abraham Staats House. Led by a guide in authentic 18th century clothing, visit each room of the house, decorated for the season by members and community organizations. Learn about the house, Staats family and early history of Christmas. Tours will begin in the evening with a new tour every half-hour. See our website for times and prices. Dec 7, 2019

Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

SUSSEX COUNTY

Lake Mohawk German Christmas Market

It's easy to see why the Lake Mohawk German Christmas Market in Sparta continues to be ranked as "One of the Top Ten Things to Do in December in the State." While you personalize your holiday shopping, tantalizing smells will dance among the vendors set along the picturesque lakefront, as traditional food and drinks among the festive chorus's of local school choirs and entertainers. The authentic wooden huts have simply enhanced the enchanting festive atmosphere. In the 19 years since its humble beginning of raising funds for local charities and organizations, it is now truly recognized as New Jersey's largest Christmas Market. The Market has a special visitor St. Nicholas, himself, and features a pony ride and petting zoo. Three Park & Ride locations are provided allowing for a stress free visit one for handicapped needs. Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk & Sparta Train Station

21 Boardwalk, Sparta, NJ 07871

UNION COUNTY

Elf: The Musical

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The Pixie Dust Presents production arrives just in time for the holidays! Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage

360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Hometown Holiday Tree lighting, strolling musicians and singers, FREE crafts, Santa arriving by firetruck. Photos with Santa, window decoration contest for downtown businesses. FREE parking. Fun for all ages! Dec 6, 2019

44 E. Washington Ave., Washington Borough, NJ 07882 Wassail Tour Immediately following Belvidere's Tree Lighting, come experience the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas past at Belvidere's second annual Wassail Tour. Enjoy complimentary wassail and snacks in some of Belvidere's historic homes. Travel from house to house, visiting parlors decorated for the holidays! Belvidere Tree Lighting: 5 - 7 pm; The Wassail Tour: 7 - 11 pm. 50% of all proceeds goes directly into the scholarship fund for high school students pursuing higher education. Tickets will be available on our website before the event as well as on the day of the tour. Dec 7, 2019

Mill & Greenwich St., Belvidere, NJ 07823 Santa Train Welcome Santa when he arrives by fire engine, and takes his place on the first ride of the Centerville & Sourthwestern railroad. Santa will be available for gift consultations, as well as picture opportunities, so bring your camera. Free cookies/cocoa/coffee, and gifts for the children, distributed by Mrs Claus (while supplies last). A wonderful and fun start to the holiday celebrations! Dec 7, 2019

PRRH

10 Pine Alley, Phillipsburg, NJ 08848