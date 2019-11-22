Join me Saturday, Dec. 7 as I help the Asbury Park Toy Drive collect new toys and new coats for those in need. I'll be at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Please help us help those that need it most this holiday season by bringing a new unwrapped toy or new children's coats, gloves or hat. We will also be accepting monetary donations too.

If you can't make it on Saturday there are drop off locations throughout Asbury Park at the Stone Pony, Convention Hall, The Asbury Hotel and more.

Hope to see you there and wishing everyone a great holiday.