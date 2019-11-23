NJ Holiday Event Guide 2019

It's the most wonderful time of the year and New Jersey is the best place to celebrate and get in the holiday spirit. Below is our big list filled with local holiday events, all organized by date. Check back soon as we will be updating this list regularly and checking it twice. Happy Holidays!

Note: for more info or to make sure an event is still happening, please click the corresponding link to visit the event's website.

November Holiday Events

73rd Annual Charity League Christmas Mart

"Under the Mistletoe" is the theme for this year's Christmas Mart. This is the signature fundraising event for The Charity League of Atlantic County, and last year the event raised over $135,000. The money raised at this event and other fundraisers throughout the year, funds annual grants to local charities in Atlantic County that provide services to women and children.

Nov 22, 2019 - Nov 23, 2019

The Greate Bay Country Club

901 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244

3rd Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

A family friendly, holiday shopping event featuring crafters and vendors of all types plus Santa photos, tricky tray & more! Event highlights include over 80 vendors, a tricky tray with great prizes, photos with Santa ($10 donation), a food drive benefiting the pantry at St. Anthony of Padua in Port Reading, food trucks, 50-50 raffle and a Thanksgiving pie sale featuring homemade apple pies and apple cakes. Receive a $2 discount on Santa photos with a food drive donation. The event will be held in the gymnasium of Woodbridge High School. The Woodbridge Community Choir serves the Central Jersey region by sharing a love of music through concerts and community events. A volunteer community, the choir welcomes members of all experience levels from throughout the New Jersey area and performs a diverse repertoire of music of all periods and styles. We seek to enrich the lives of our singers, our audience, and our community through the power and beauty of choral singing.

Nov 23, 2019

Woodbridge High School Gymnasium

1 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Holiday Vendor Bazaar

Sunrise of Marlboro will be hosting its first annual holiday bazaar. The event is designed to showcase local artisans and small businesses while helping to raise money for Alzheimer's NJ.

Nov 23, 2019

Sunrise of Marlboro

3A S. Main St., Marlboro, NJ 07746

2019 Holiday Craft & Vendor Event

4th Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair, indoor, holiday theme, food available, music, visit by Santa.

Nov 23, 2019

Trenton Elks Lodge #105

42 DeCou Ave., West Trenton, NJ 08628

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Come to the grounds of the Physick Estate for the Christmas tree lighting with special guests Santa Claus and Dr. Physick. Refreshment will be served, and guests may enjoy a free self-guided tour of the Physick Estate from 6 pm to 8 pm. Santa arrives at 7 pm to flip the switch and light the thousands of bulbs. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 23, 2019

Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Edible Jersey's 5th Annual Holiday Market

Join us for one of Edible's favorite events of the year! Kick off your holiday shopping season as dozens of outstanding local food, drink and gift artisans come together --all in one convenient place--for your entertaining and gifting needs. Shop direct from the outstanding artisans and food/drink producers seen in Edible Jersey and our sister publication, Edible Philly. And, this year, we're super-excited to be hosting this annual event in a new location!: Princeton Day School, 650 Great Rd., Princeton. The school is located just off Route 206, minutes from downtown Princeton. Convenient and ample parking. Admission: $5 requested donation at the door to benefit the Sustainability Initiatives of the Princeton Day School.

Nov 23, 2019

560 Great Rd.,Princeton, NJ 08540

20th Anniversary Holiday Open Studio

This year, Lisa Palombo Studios is celebrating their 20th anniversary with custom, celebratory giveaways, and 20% specials. To honor the occasion, Lisa Palombo Studios will be unveiling an exciting new line of limited edition champagne glasses, hand-painted by the artist. In addition, the studio will be showcasing a variety of Lisa's new acrylic on canvas paintings in various sizes as well as featuring some of her classic, most popular series of art over the past twenty years. For example, she'll have work from her "Ode to Monet," "Equine," "Maritime," "Florals," and "Wine" collections. Come celebrate this monumental milestone with a champagne toast Saturday, Nov. 23rd at 4 pm. Lisa Palombo Studios' annual Holiday Open Studio offers light refreshments. It is always a great opportunity to meet Lisa and learn more about her inspirations, painting process, and the joys of art. Children are always welcome.

Nov 23, 2019 - Nov 24, 2019

Lisa Palombo Studios

55 Mountain Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006

Christmas Festival

The place to celebrate the holidays from Thanksgiving up until Christmas; this month-long family event kicks off on the Sunday after Thanksgiving with Santa’s rooftop arrival and welcome ceremony. Family activities and entertainment on the historic Morristown Green, add to the dazzling “Lighting of the Green” ceremony with brilliant lights and wreaths adorning streetlights town-wide – a 100+ year tradition! Each weekend throughout December thousands of attendees from all over Northern New Jersey visit and enjoy Santa visits and photos, holiday crafts, miniature train rides around the Green, gingerbread house & ornament making, music by local choirs and entertainers, storytelling, ice sculpting demonstrations and free treats!

Nov 25, 2019 - Dec 23, 2019

The Morristown Green

10 N. Park Pl., Morristown, NJ 07960

Tree Lighting and Santa’s Visit in Kings Court

The Borough Christmas Tree-lighting Ceremony takes place at Library Point followed by a parade with Santa Claus to Kings Court.

Nov 29, 2019

Kings Hwy., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Avalon's Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Festivities

Join us Friday for Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children Turkey Trot 5K, Festive Friday, Festival of Trees and on Saturday for Snowfest.

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Avalon's Shopping District

Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ 08202

Stone Harbor Island Holiday

Annual Pet Parade, Merchants Hospitality Friday Night, Small Business Saturday, Scavenger Hunt & Family Activities (Friday & Saturday) and Annual Christmas Parade Saturday at 6:30 pm.

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Downtown Shopping District

212 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Holiday Crafts & Collectibles Show

A must visit for those on our holiday gift lists. Shop for unique handmade gifts and seasonal decorations. Admission is $2. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 29, 2019 - Nov 30, 2019

Cape May Convention Hall

Beach Ave. at Stockton, Cape May, NJ 08204

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

Celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend at wineries throughout the state of New Jersey. Enjoy special tastings and events; receive ornaments and wreaths from selected wineries; and bring home some great NJ wine for holiday table.

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Various locations statewide

Country Christmas with Santa

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit to our Country Christmas Corner featuring Santa himself! Be sure to bring a camera to capture a special photo with Santa. Enjoy roasting marshmallows over a cozy campfire, seasonal music and our Christmas tree forest. This event is free of charge for children of all ages!

Nov 29, 2019 - Dec 24, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Breakfast with Santa

Ho! Ho! Ho! Children can visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet. Bring your Christmas lists! Adults $20, children (ages 3-12) $12, children under 3 who are dining $5. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Nov 30, 2019

Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Jingle on Main

Join us once again for a wonderful small-town tradition: Jingle on Main. For more than a decade, this beloved holiday event has featured vendors, original artists, community groups, live music, free kids' activities, and delicious local food. Full of rural charm, Jingle on Main is set in Blairstown's Village area on Historic Main Street, right next to the Blair Falls, Roy's Hall, the Blairstown Museum and Blair Academy. Don't miss the official Blairstown tree lighting, complete with holiday characters and caroling! Every dime raised goes towards this community event and the Greater Blairstown Business Association scholarship fund.

Nov 30, 2019

Presbyterian Outreach Center

35 Main St., Blairstown, NJ 07825

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

The spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of the top-selling Christmas music artist in history! America’s favorite holiday celebration for over 35 years features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects that bring the magic of the holidays to life.

Nov 30, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Holiday Open House Benefit

The Holiday Open House Benefit invites visitors to explore and shop through three historic buildings: The Turner Mansion, the Christmas Cottage, and the Carriage House, which are not normally open to the public. They will be festively decorated and filled with vendors, displays, hot food, live entertainment, a bake sale, a gift shop, and the popular holiday bargain rooms. Horse drawn carriage rides too! $5.00 per adult, kids free. Funds raised go to ongoing restoration projects at Lusscroft. Presented by the Heritage and Agriculture Association, Inc., in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019

Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker

Roxey Ballet, the award-winning professional dance company, is proud to present its annual holiday classic: Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker". Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. This is the most magical way to begin the holiday season! Tickets starting from 22 $ available through Roxey Ballet's website.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

The College Of New Jersey’s Kendall Main Stage Theater

2000 Pennington Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628

Garden Center Santa

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Kale's Garden Center. While Kale's family awaits the much anticipated arrival of Santa Claus the elves are working diligently to create a Christmas wonderland. From floor to ceiling there is no corner that isn't decorated. For more than 60 years Santa has been known to make a few stops at Kale's Garden Center as he makes his way around the world to meet with all the wonderful children. Santa is eagerly waiting to make his 2019 debut. Santa will be visiting for three weekends: November 30 & December 1, 7, 8, 14 from 10 am - 4 pm and Sunday December 15t from 2 pm - 5 pm. With no long lines or pushy shoppers Kale's makes the perfect stop for your families Santa photos. Bring your own camera to take as many photos with Santa as you wish. The environment is relaxing and magical. There is no need to spend your holiday season in those shopping mall lines with the not so real looking Santa.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 14, 2019

Kale's Garden Center

133 Carter Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540

2019 Old Fashioned Holiday Weekend

The Montague Association for the Restoration of Community History (M.A.R.C.H.) will be opening the historic, holiday decorated Foster Armstrong House (circa 1790's) for free costumed tours. We invite you to share the holiday spirit while you visit five specially themed rooms. Each room features a festive Christmas tree decorated in popular styles of the past. Bring your family to watch the model trains run under trees or lend a hand with the annual "Bell Hunt". During tours our gift shop will be open with handmade items from local artisans and books on community history and rare research materials will be available for purchase. More details will be available on Facebook or by calling.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

The Foster Armstrong House

320 River Rd., Montague, NJ 07827

Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar 2019

Don't miss the most spectacular holiday market around! The Asbury Park Holiday Bazaar, taking place at historic Convention Hall on the beautiful beach in Asbury Park, NJ, will feature a curated roster of the best local and regional artists, vendors, and shops selling the cutest and coolest vintage, handmade, art, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, and more. Get all of your holiday shopping done while enjoying delicious food & libations, special musical performances, craft workshops, kids art classes, Photos with Santa Sundays, holiday photo booth pictures, a 30 foot Christmas tree, fireplace lounge, and beautiful holiday decor.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Holiday Weekends in December

The Magical Talking Tree wakes up every weekend noon - 5 pm to talk to the young and young at heart. The Christmas Train ride will take you on a ride from 10 am - 8 pm to see the whimsical decorated Village Story Time and Mrs. Claus will read stories from 1:30 - 4:30 pm to the children in her Christmas Cottage.

Nov 30, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

December Holiday Events

100th Anniversary of the Crosswicks Christmas Tree Lighting

This FREE event has food trucks, crafts, and special guests, and live musical performances starting at 3 pm! Our tree is lit promptly at 6 pm and Santa arrives! Celebrate #Crosswicks100 with us!

Dec 1, 2019

Crosswicks Community House

480 Main St., Crosswicks, NJ 08515

Breakfast with Santa

Join us for Breakfast with Santa at Branches! Be sure and reserve early as we may sell out. See the full menu in the FB description section! Bring your cameras!

Dec 1, 2019

Branches Catering

123 Monmouth Rd., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

Brunch with Santa

Join us for a hearty brunch and a visit with Santa Claus on the farm. All ages will delight in the greetings of the season, enjoy taking a photo with Santa himself, while experiencing a magical time on the farm. Brunch consists of a delicious assortment of home cooked items along with beverages and dessert. Also included is a scenic tractor drawn wagon ride with blankets to our heated Harvest Hall. Brunch is offered at the following reserved seating times. Advance ticket purchase is required as space is limited. Learn more and purchase tickets on our website.

Dec 1, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Back for the holiday season! In the grand tradition of Mary Alice Kean, the last lady of the house, join Liberty Hall for its exquisite Afternoon Tea, served every week in the month of December. Our tremendously popular tea service includes a sumptuous selection of scones, assorted pastries, traditional finger sandwiches, and the freshest of fruit, concludes with an intimate, guided tour of the museum decorated for Christmas.

Dec 3, 2019 - Dec 19, 2019

Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Thursday Night Holiday Lights

Thursday Night Holiday Lights welcomes shoppers and visitors to Flemington with festive evenings of holiday activities! Main Street, Stangl Road and Mine Street will feature caroling, antique fire truck rides, beautiful luminaries, visits from Santa and Paw Patrol, a wine tasting, live music and great shopping including special offers and fun activities from local businesses.

Dec 5, 2019 - Dec 19, 2019

Hunterdon County Historic Courthouse

75 Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822

Montclair Holiday Tree Lighting

Montclair Township hosts its annual holiday tree lighting in Church Street Plaza with holiday music by the Montclair Community Band, carolers, giant snow globe, ice sculpture, and a visit with Santa! Join us for an evening of fun winter entertainment in downtown Montclair. The following day, Santa will visit the Business Districts on a Montclair Fire Department fire truck and has gifts for all youngsters.

Dec 6, 2019

Church Street Plaza

Church St., Montclair, NJ 07042

Greater Wildwoods Jaycees Christmas Parade

Watch a festive line-up of floats, fire trucks and other creatively decorated vehicles parade down the streets of the Wildwoods accompanied by Santa himself! Revised parade route to be announced. Following the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will take place at 7:30 pm at Byrne Plaza. If weather is uncertain, listen to 98.7 The Coast. Parade Rain Date: December 8 at 5 pm.

Dec 6, 2019

Byrne Plaza

3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Hometown Holiday

Tree lighting, strolling musicians and singers, FREE crafts, Santa arriving by firetruck. Photos with Santa, window decoration contest for downtown businesses. FREE parking. Fun for all ages!

Dec 6, 2019

44 E. Washington Ave., Washington Borough, NJ 07882

Whitehouse Wind Symphony Concert

A FREE holiday concert featuring arrangements of classic Christmas carols and favorite holiday songs. Concertgoers of all ages are welcome! The concert is free and open to the general public. Donations will be accepted to benefit the band, a non-profit organization comprised entirely of volunteers. The church is handicapped accessible, and large print programs will be available. In the event of severe weather, please visit our website.

Dec 6, 2019

Whitehouse United Methodist Church

73 Old Hwy. 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888

New Brunswick Tree Lighting

New Brunswick City Center invites the entire community to celebrate the holidays in New Brunswick this season! Join us for the annual holiday festivities and lighting of the 26-foot Tree at Monument Square Park. Admission is FREE so bring the whole family. There will be face painting, a photo booth, holiday music, cook-off competition, giveaways, and MORE! Santa Claus will also be arriving in style and bringing his friends Olaf, the Minion, and Rocco the Ram, who will be strolling through the downtown City Center, so bring the camera. Be sure to check out our specialty stores offering holiday specials and make plans to dine in our fabulous restaurants while you're in town!

Dec 6, 2019

Monument Square

323 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Christmas Tree Lighting

Festive ceremony will take place at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard, 1st & Central Aves. Christmas tree lighting event includes music, refreshments, free tour of lighthouse and Santa Claus! FREE admission.

Dec 6, 2019

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse

111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Krampus Festival

In Ancient Yuletide lore the giving of gifts was not the whole story. The goodly elf that we have come to know as Santa Claus had a companion whose responsibility was decidedly darker. Krampus was charged with delivering punishment to the those who had been “naughty” during the year. He delivered his “treats” on a sliding scale, from piles of dirt to coal in the stocking to …well, lets just say it could get a LOT worse. Krampus is still a part of Austrian and German Holiday traditions and is celebrated with mask making, Parades knowns as “Krampuslaufs” and merry making of a more terrifying nature. December 5 is known as “Krampusnacht”. The night when Krampus would seek out those children on his naughty list. We are inviting everyone to show up in their Krampus best on December 1st … Or to see if their names are on his list! Please use #KrampusAP when sharing it on social media! Asbury Park will be open for business none the less, with fun events for people of all ages!

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019

Paranormal Books & Curiosities

621 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Holly Walk 2019

Visit seven local historic sites decorated for Christmas, each one decorated authentically to its time period, beginning in Colonial times until the 20th century. One ticket gains you entrance to all the sites over a three day period.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Morris County Tourism Bureau

6 Court St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Candlelight Tours

Join us for a candlelit tour of the Whitall House and enjoy holiday sites and sounds of the Colonial Periods.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

The Whitall House at Red Bank Battlefield

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

Community Nativity Exhibit

Perfect way to begin your Christmas Season! Come and enjoy 300+ Nativities from 50 countries with live nativity and musical performances. FREE event and families are welcome. This event is in it's 7th year - make it a tradition! You are invited to display YOUR nativity and volunteer as well.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Church of Jesus Christ

283 James St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Elf: The Musical

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. The Pixie Dust Presents production arrives just in time for the holidays! Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage

360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

Gingerbread Wonderland & Craft Show

A candy lover’s dream, now in its 28th year! Marvel at the creativity and skill displayed at this festive and charming exhibit featuring 150+ edible masterpieces crafted by local schools, scout troops, and families. With past creations from Hogwarts, to enchanted gardens, pirate ships, and Santa’s Workshop, this is a must see for all ages. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite! This event is sponsored by The Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 E. Hanover Ave., Morris Township, NJ 07950

Holiday House Tour 2019

The tour will feature 7 private historic homes along with area businesses and churches including the Abbott House B&B and the Orthodox Church of the Mother of God. The homes located on this self-guided walking tour in the historic downtown area are on Main Street, Lenape Avenue, and Hudson Street, all within easy walking distance from each other. Homes vary in age from 100 to more than 230 years old; each with their own architectural character and charm, coupled with the owners personal decor and style. The home's owners will be your tour guide of their properties and will try and answer your questions regarding the history of the structure as well as their personal history of the home.

Dec 7, 2019

Hamilton Historic Society

6001 Main St., Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Holiday Open House

Join us as we suspend tours and welcome visitors to stroll the Log House at their own pace. Spotlight talks given throughout the day by our volunteer docents will highlight aspects of the Stickley-era holiday traditions, celebrations and decor, while visitors are invited to make new holiday memories with friends and family. Joining us is jewelry artisan, Sheila Fernekes. Fernekes creates contemporary art jewelry using ancient Native American and African bead weaving techniques. She weaves and layers each bead one at a time to achieve the interplay of color, pattern and texture that has become her trademark. She uses the very best beads, metals, gemstones and materials, and spends the extra time it takes to assure that each piece is a work of art that is a joy to wear, gift and own. Holiday Open House - One Day Only! Standard museum rates. No reservations required.

Dec 7, 2019

Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

2352 Rt. 10 W., Morris Plains, NJ 07950

Wassail Tour

Immediately following Belvidere's Tree Lighting, come experience the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas past at Belvidere's second annual Wassail Tour. Enjoy complimentary wassail and snacks in some of Belvidere's historic homes. Travel from house to house, visiting parlors decorated for the holidays! Belvidere Tree Lighting: 5 - 7 pm; The Wassail Tour: 7 - 11 pm. 50% of all proceeds goes directly into the scholarship fund for high school students pursuing higher education. Tickets will be available on our website before the event as well as on the day of the tour.

Dec 7, 2019

Mill & Greenwich St., Belvidere, NJ 07823

Newark Ironbound Santa Meet & Greet

Looking to enjoy a classic Christmas tradition with your loved ones? Come join us on December 7th for some face time with the one and only Kris Kringle! Childsmiles will host a Santa Claus meet and greet at our Ironbound location. The event, which will feature themed photo sessions and give your kiddies a chance to share their Christmas wish lists with Santa (and maybe you in the process. This event is sure to provide some memorable Christmas keepsakes and is a great way for you and your little ones to kickoff the holiday season. The best part? It's completely FREE! Please RSVP by hitting "Yes" on our Facebook event page! P.S. Don't forget to invite your friends!

Dec 7, 2019

ChildSmiles - FamilySmiles

66 Somme St., Newark, NJ 07105

Annual Cookies with Santa Event

The Princeton Shopping Center will host its annual Cookies with Santa Event. A family-friendly event that includes cookie decorating courtesy of LiLLiPiES, photo ops with Santa, and a raffle to win four tickets to A Christmas Carol at McCarter Theatre Center. Attendees are asked to meet in front of Marlowe's Jewelry at noon sharp to greet Santa's fire truck and then parade with Santa through the shopping center. Cookies with Santa is FREE, open to everyone, and is rain or shine. This is a popular event -- please pre-register online. Parking is FREE.

Dec 7, 2019

Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Breakfast with Santa

Ho! Ho! Ho! Children can visit with Santa while enjoying a family-friendly breakfast buffet. Bring your Christmas lists! Adults $20, children (ages 3-12) $12, children under 3 who are dining $5. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Dec 7, 2019

Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Morris County Park Palooza: Holiday Cheer

Eat, drink, and be merry! Enjoy 20+ food trucks, a biergarten offering hand-crafted beers, live music featuring 3 bands, festive holiday games and activities for adults and kids, face painting, and much more! Parking is FREE, and admission allows for re-entrance throughout the day. Purchase tickets online for a discounted rate.

Dec 7, 2019

Lewis Morris County Park

270 Mendham Rd., Morris Township, NJ 07950

Santa Train

Welcome Santa when he arrives by fire engine, and takes his place on the first ride of the Centerville & Sourthwestern railroad. Santa will be available for gift consultations, as well as picture opportunities, so bring your camera. Free cookies/cocoa/coffee, and gifts for the children, distributed by Mrs Claus (while supplies last). A wonderful and fun start to the holiday celebrations!

Dec 7, 2019

PRRH

10 Pine Alley, Phillipsburg, NJ 08848

Candlelight Tours

The Abraham Staats House presents this special event: Candlelight Tours at the Abraham Staats House. Led by a guide in authentic 18th century clothing, visit each room of the house, decorated for the season by members and community organizations. Learn about the house, Staats family and early history of Christmas. Tours will begin in the evening with a new tour every half-hour. See our website for times and prices.

Dec 7, 2019

Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

Casino Pier Holiday Festival

Come celebrate the holidays at Casino Pier at the Pier Grill! Please bring a donated Coat for our coat drive. The coat is your entry fee into the event. Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater or Festive Holiday outfit for our contest to win a prize! Bring your creative minds for our arts & crafts! We will be making cards and special pictures and sending them to our Service Members! There will be lots of fun and don't miss the indoor snowball fight! And of course a visit from SANTA! Don't forget your coat for donation and entry!

Dec 7, 2019

Casino Pier

800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Christmas on the Plaza

Event will feature a holiday craft bazaar, ice skating, fire pits, food vendors, children's entertainment, music and more! Friday night at the plaza is in conjunction with the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade; when the parade ends, Santa will light the Christmas Tree and awards will be presented to winners of the parade!

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Byrne Plaza

3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Lake Mohawk German Christmas Market

It's easy to see why the Lake Mohawk German Christmas Market in Sparta continues to be ranked as "One of the Top Ten Things to Do in December in the State." While you personalize your holiday shopping, tantalizing smells will dance among the vendors set along the picturesque lakefront, as traditional food and drinks among the festive chorus's of local school choirs and entertainers. The authentic wooden huts have simply enhanced the enchanting festive atmosphere. In the 19 years since its humble beginning of raising funds for local charities and organizations, it is now truly recognized as New Jersey's largest Christmas Market. The Market has a special visitor St. Nicholas, himself, and features a pony ride and petting zoo. Three Park & Ride locations are provided allowing for a stress free visit one for handicapped needs.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk & Sparta Train Station

21 Boardwalk, Sparta, NJ 07871

Colonial Christmas

Come celebrate the season with us! The Dey Mansion will be fully decorated and alive with the sights and sounds of the 18th century. The weekend will be filled with music, hearth cooking, demonstrations and crafters as well as special appearances from the New Jersey's local militia. Visit our fully stocked gift shop to find a unique gift for everyone on your list and, as always, we'll have traditional Dutch Speculaas cookies!

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Dey Mansion

199 Totowa Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

Currier and Ives Christmas

Celebrate the holidays Victorian era style. Visit the Vail House prepared for a country holiday, and join in the dancing in a period Ball inside the festively decorated Carriage House filled with live period music and dancing. Join Wassailing (caroling) and create a fun holiday craft to take home. Shop early in the Speedwell Gift Shop, filled with fun stocking stuffers and unique holiday ornaments. Please help us to remember those in need this time of year and donate a non-perishable food item. As a thank you, you will receive a discount coupon to be used in the Holiday Marketplace at Historic Speedwell towards a purchase. For more information email us.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Historic Speedwell

333 Speedwell Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

Kick Off the Holiday Season Weekend at Terhune Orchards

Join us for holiday festivities at Terhune Orchards! Enjoy fun for the whole family! Choose the perfect Christmas tree and wreath. Start your holiday shopping. Warm up by the bonfire with hot chocolate. On Sunday, enjoy live music from 1 - 4 pm. Visit with Santa on Saturday and Sunday from noon - 3 pm. Ride on Santa's sleigh. Bring your camera and pose for a free photo shoot with Terhune's own Santa. Let us help you with your holiday shopping. Unique selection of gift baskets, overflowing with Terhune Orchards fruit, baked goods, and even wine – perfect for anyone on your list! For store pick-up, local delivery, and shipping nationwide. In the wine tasting room from noon - 5 pm, try our award-winning wines and warm up with our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket "ingredients": homemade baked goods, cheeses, apple butter and more.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy your first meal of the day with the big guy in red! Join us for breakfast catered by Silver Diner with songs and stories and of course a visit with Santa. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Seatings: 10 am, 11 am, Noon & 1 pm. Tickets on sale now!

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 8, 2019

Garden State Discovery Museum

2040 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

The Christmas Light Show

A world famous, Disney quality, computerized Christmas light show featuring computer controlled lights, pyrotechnic and robotic effects, and live Christmas music and cheer! Don't miss this one-of-a-kind, concert like, free event. Donations are encouraged to support a local charity named RallyCap Sports. We suggest $25 for a family and $10 for an individual.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

The All New McCanns

4185 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, NJ 07719

Holiday Spectacular & Train Display

Come see operating train layouts and hands on displays. Santa will be here, bring your camera! Admit one adult FREE Dec. 7, 8, 14 & 15 with a new, unwrapped toy for the Marine Corps "Toys for Tots". Remember, this might be the only toy a child receives. Adults $7, Kids $3. Presented by The Garden State Central Model Railroad Club, Toys for Tots and InfoAge.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

InfoAge Science Center

2201 Marconi Rd., Wall, NJ 07719

46th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour

This self-guided walking tour, features homes, inns, hotels and churches decorated for the holidays, plus caroling, strolling musicians and good old-fashioned cheer. Hospitality centers offer warm beverages and traditional treats. Includes admission to the Physick Estate and "An Old-fashioned Christmas Exhibit" in the Carroll Gallery. Adult admission $40. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC)

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Grain House Santa Brunch

First, enjoy a delicious buffet brunch and pick up your photo voucher at the Grain House Restaurant. Santa will be waiting at the Olde Mill Inn to meet your children so that they can tell him their special Christmas wishes! You can have a complimentary family photo taken with Santa by Light Impressions Photography – then make some holiday decorations at our craft party. Adults: $32.95, Children 4-10 $10 Reservations are strongly recommended please call ahead.

Dec 8, 2019

Grain House Restaurant at the Olde Mill Inn

225 Rt. 202, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

Breakfast with Santa

Join us for our 5th Annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast buffet that includes eggs, an assorted breakfast breads, yogurt and granola, pancakes, fresh fruit and more!* While you are eating, Santa will walk around and greet guests at their tables and Miss Sheri will be performing live! The whole family can get in on the fun and dance and sing along! Then, gather the whole family together to receive presents from the North Pole* and take a picture with Santa Claus taken by our professional photographer with a free digital download. *Gifts from Santa are NOT included. Add- on items available for purchase. New this year – Be a part of the Christmas fun! Decorate Christmas cookies for Ol' Saint Nick* and make magical reindeer treats to prepare for Santa's arrival!** Tickets: $15.95 - $39.95

Dec 8, 2019

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

50th Annual Christmas in Greenwich

You are invited to join us and celebrate our 50th Anniversary of "Christmas in Greenwich." Enjoy self-guided tours of private homes, religious and historic sites and local museums. All buildings will be decorated for the holiday season!

Dec 8, 2019

Cumberland County Historical Society

981 Ye Greate St., Greenwich, NJ 08323

Santa's Workshop + Holiday Brunch

Santa Claus is coming to The Grove! All aboard the Polar Express for a magical morning of crafts, activities, and festive treats in the North Pole. Wear your pajamas to share your list with Santa & show him that you truly believe while indulging in a festive feast with all of your holiday favorites. $25 per person | reservations required | call to make yours today.

Dec 8, 2019

The Grove at Centerton

1022 Almond Rd., Pittsgrove, NJ 08318

A Christmas Carol

A live mash-up of nearly every movie version of A Christmas Carol ever made. Reid Farrington's A Christmas Carol conjures up over 100 years of film history through Dickens’ classic tale. Fast-paced, funny and moving, this multimedia theater experience is both a contemporary spin on a classic tale and a nostalgic journey for all ages - it's perfect for the whole family!

Dec 12, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Art House Productions

262 17th St., Jersey City, NJ 07310

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, a live orchestra, and eye-popping special effects. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when the toys come alive and dance to the beloved music of this tale. New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century and nothing says "holiday magic" better than this classic show.

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 20, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Sea of Lights

Join us for an Indoor Holiday Lights Spectacular this December! Our winter wonderland includes treats, crafts, pictures with Santa & friends, games & more! The Aquarium, Sweet Shop, Aquarium Gift Shop & Pavilion arcade will be open!

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

Jenkinson's Boardwalk

Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

Uncork Christmas

Have you ever wished there was a one-stop shop for all your wine and Christmas tree needs? And maybe there would also be live music, food, and holiday decorations. Well get my red suit and call me Santa because your Christmas wish is coming true! Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery is hosting a holiday hoopla. Peruse our selection of live Christmas trees, wine in hand, and when you find the one, take it home or we'll tag it and have it ready for next-day pick-up at nearby Secluded Acres Farm & Garden Center. Bring the kids for a check-in with Santa so he can get those wish list requests before heading back to the North Pole to finish preparing for his big night (parents, bring your cameras!). Enjoy wine tastings and listen to live music with plenty of holiday tunes, featuring The Honeyhawks from 1-4pm. Sip on some mulled wine, and cozy up to our fire-pits. Visit our Barrel Room Kitchen for more holiday treats and snacks, we'll have those too!

Dec 14, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Santa Brunch

Santa Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus -- TWO SEATINGS: 10 - 10:30 am and 1 - 1:15 pm. Treat the kids to a pair of the most beloved holiday traditions, Sunday Brunch and Santa Claus! Adults $47, Kids $27. (All inclusive) Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the brunch from 11 am - 1 pm. Reservations required, please CALL.

Dec 15, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ 08533

Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays - celebrating the works of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert honors the continuing success of youth programming here at UCPAC under the Artistic Direction of Pixie Dust Players. This year's concert celebrates the works of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once on this Island, Anastasia, Ragtime, Seussical, Rocky the list goes on!) The evening will begin with a gala at 6 pm and the performance will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $35 Gala/Performance, includes pre-performance gala with lite fare and cash bar as well as preferred seating in front orchestra or first row of the loge. $22 Performance only.

Dec 20, 2019

Union County Performing Arts Center

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

Carols by Candlelight & Christmas Tree Lighting

Come for the carolers, stay for the s'mores & hot chocolate! Riverview Live is spreading Christmas cheer with a Yuletide celebration open to all. Mingle with the Burlington community on our heated patio, Hot Toddy in hand, to watch our Christmas tree light up while enjoying the sounds of the season sung by The American Caroling Company. Entrance is FREE, and $3 tickets are available for purchase at the gate to exchange for hot chocolate, s'mores & popcorn. 21+ can purchase special tickets for cocktails.

Dec 20, 2019

Riverview Live

219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

The Nutcracker ROCKS: A Holiday Classic with a Jersey Twist

A holiday event for the whole family, The Nutcracker ROCKS is a mixture of high-power music and dance that will transport you to a land of brave toy soldiers and sweet sugar plum fairies. Based on E.T.A. Hoffman's original story, choreographer Gabriel Chajnik translates the Victorian-era Nutcracker from the bustles and ruffles of the 1890s to contemporary times in this premiere from the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater. Clara's rocker Uncle Drosselmeier shakes things up when he shows up to a distinguished Manhattan holiday party with his electric guitar and his amazing toys, igniting the imagination of people young and old. The beloved Tchaikovsky score is reimagined in collaboration with renowned rocker Alex Levine, a member of The Gaslight Anthem. The Nutcracker ROCKS is destined to become a Jersey Shore staple for many holidays to come. Buy tickets online or in-person.

Dec 20, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, NJ 07723

A Multicultural Holiday Extravaganza

Join us at the Historic Brook Theater for a multicultural holiday celebration presented by Upwards Entertainment. This gala winter event filled with music, dance and entertainment will delight all ages. The show features artists from ages 8-80, who will get you into the spirit of the holidays! Tickets $20, Senior & Student $15, available online.

Dec 21, 2019

Brook Arts Center

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

Handmade Holiday

Marketspace Vendor Events and The Township of Maplewood cordially invite you to Handmade Holiday at The Woodland in bustling Maplewood, NJ. Vendors are exhibiting by invite only. Admission is FREE to the public.

Dec 22, 2019

The Woodland

60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Cherish the Ladies - Celtic Christmas

Celebrating nearly 35 years of music making, Cherish the Ladies continues to delight audiences with its beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements and stunning step dancing. You’ll delight in the special Christmas music that embodies the beauty of the season- Celtic style!

Dec 22, 2019

South Orange Performing Arts Center

1 SOPAC Way, South Orange, NJ 07079

Monmouth Civic Chorus - Messiah & More

The sounds of the season spring to life as Monmouth Civic Chorus presents their annual holiday concert. Artistic Director Dr. Ryan Brandau masterfully intertwines all your favorite choruses from Messiah with original stirring settings of holiday favorites.

Dec 22, 2019

Count Basie Center for the Arts

99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Holiday Fun Days

December 26 – Faux Stained Glass Inspired by the works of stained glass in the Museum's collection and in Unexpected Color: A Journey Through Glass, create your own seasonal faux stained glass piece. December 27 – Seasonal Scrolls Design a seasonal scroll focusing on the five senses inspired by the Mandala scrolls in Beyond Zen: Japanese Buddhism Revealed. December 28 – Create a Holiday Plate Deck a plate with boughs of holly! Embellish a ceramic plate with your interpretation of the glitz and glamor of the season! (For decorative purposes only) December 29 – Paper Lotus Lanterns Shine your light into the world! Build a paper lotus lantern to light up the season! For all ages.

Dec 26, 2019 - Dec 29, 2019

The Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

Led by a witty and charming conductor who is an expert in Viennese music, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with European singers, ballroom dancers, and ballet. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz. Celebrate the start of the New Year with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, delighting audiences in North America for 25 years.

Dec 31, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Know of a New Jersey holiday event that is not on our list? Submit the information below and make sure to put 'Holiday Event' in the name field at the top.