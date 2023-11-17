Study says New Jerseyans will travel THIS far for Thanksgiving dinner

There are plenty of things to be thankful for in New Jersey:

⚫ Our incredible pizza and bagels

⚫ An outstanding shoreline

⚫ The fact that we don’t have to get out of our car to fill our gas tank

This Thanksgiving though? It seems many Garden Staters are thankful for their mother’s home cooking.

According to a recent study put out by Gunther Media, New Jerseyans are willing to travel hours for their family’s cooking on Turkey Day. Just how long on average? I'll get to that....

The major motivating factor was the turkey, with 62% of respondents saying that was what they were most excited about.

Research also showed the draws for those who travel for the holiday were pumpkin pie (my personal favorite, along with 24% of respondents) and stuffing (the preferred dish of 10% of those surveyed, and way better than the weirdly shaped canned cranberry sauce).

Gunther surveyed 3,000 respondents to come to their conclusion. Per the study:

The findings paint a vivid picture of American dedication to family and feasting: the average American is willing to embark on a 4.6-hour journey for a taste of home.

We New Jerseyans on average are willing to travel 3.7 hours for a homemade Thanksgiving feast.

Beyond the food aspect:

The poll also revealed that Americans' favorite post-dinner pastimes include settling into the couch for some football, lining the streets for parades, sinking into a well-earned nap, or mapping out the best routes for the Black Friday sales — each a beloved act in the great Thanksgiving day pageant.

However far you are traveling this Thanksgiving, may you have a great one!

