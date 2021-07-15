SOMERVILLE — The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office (SPCO) has announced a series of arrests in a drug ring that allegedly operated in that county as well as Middlesex and Union counties, and said four of the people charged are still wanted by authorities.

"Operation Triple Tragedy," according to an SCPO release, is the result of a five-month investigation headlined by the arrests in early June of six individuals charged in connection with distribution of cocaine: Joselin Castillo, a.k.a. "Tragedy," 30, of Edison; Jonatan Gonzalez-Duran, a.k.a. "JB," 28, of Plainfield; Joey Flores, 30, of Plainfield; Anne Crowton, 29, of Roselle Park; Katherin Ceballos, 22, of Edison; and Jennifer Rodriguez-Leonardo, 21, of Plainfield.

Castillo, identified along with Gonzalez-Duran and Flores as purported leaders of a narcotics network, faces 11 different charges, including the first-degree offenses of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, leading a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) trafficking network and maintaining a CDS production facility.

Crowton, Ceballos and Rodriguez-Leonardo stand accused as Castillo's co-conspirators.

Get our free mobile app

Arrested later in June were another 21 people, all charged with third-degree conspiracy and attempt to possess a controlled dangerous substance:

Mohammed Adwan, 54, of South Plainfield

Kyle Battle, 31, of Plainfield

Dave Choppay Jr., 55, of Hillsborough

Jose Concepcion Jr., 47, of North Plainfield

Andrew Della-Ventura, 63, of Dunellen

Joseph Gonzalez, 43, of Plainfield

Heather Hein, 51, of Lebanon

Darguin Linares, 50, of Somerville

Mahmoud Mansy, 61, of Dunellen

Juan Menjivar-Rivera, 43, of Plainfield

Charles Norway, 63, of Manville

Maryann Norway, 61, of South Plainfield

Tracey Pearson, 60, of Hillsborough

Julio Perdomo, 30, of Plainfield

Kenneth Samuels, 59, of Plainfield

Michael Wade-Saunders, 54, of Piscataway

Hatem Shata, 55, of New Providence

Major Smith, 67, of Plainfield

Scott Taylor, 60, of Plainfield

Alfredo Vargas-Gonzalez, 50, of Plainfield

Saleem White, 35, of Piscataway

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Also charged with conspiracy and attempt to possess CDS, but still at large, are Francisco Fordham, 59, of Piscataway; Miguel Garcia, 40, of Plainfield; Devin Jones, 45, of Plainfield; and Victor Tejada-Urena, 42, of Plainfield.

Warrants obtained for the search of the residences of Castillo, Gonzalez-Duran and Crowton yielded a total seizure of 6.5 kilograms of cocaine, a 9mm handgun and AR-15 rifle, each with a 30-round extended magazine, $193,536.25 in cash and various drug paraphernalia, according to the SCPO.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $559,000.

Anyone with further information about this operation, or the whereabouts of the four wanted individuals, is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office at 908-231-7100, the county Crime Stoppers' tip line at 888-577-TIPS or the STOPit app.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Seven boardwalk games and how they can be stacked against you