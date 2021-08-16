Authorities in Morris County are on the hunt for a man accused of beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death.

Meanwhile, the boy's mother is also being charged in the matter for letting the alleged killer get a head start on his run from the cops.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 27-year-old Edwin Urbina. He has a last known address of 14-02 Clyde Potts Drive, Morristown.

"Urbina remains a fugitive at this time. He should not be approached and is considered dangerous," officials said in a press release.

Urbina has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, in connection with the toddler's death.

According to authorities, the fatal beating of the child occurred at the Oyo Hotel on Route 10 in East Hanover in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. Shortly after 5 o'clock that morning, officers responded to Morristown Medical Center on a report of a 3-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Authorities allege that Urbina committed the act while the child's mother, Krystal Straw, was not present at the hotel. Straw arrived a short time later, officials say, and then transported Urbina to another location before bringing her son to the hospital.

"It is further alleged that Urbina instructed Straw to delete content from her cellular telephone and deny his involvement in the homicide when speaking to police," officials said.

Straw has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence. A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Anyone with information about the incident or Urbina's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the East Hanover Police Department at 973-887-0432, or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255.

