A man accused of beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death in a hotel is now in custody.

One day after seeking the public's help with identifying the whereabouts of Edwin Urbina, authorities in Morris County on Tuesday announced the apprehension of the suspect.

According to the county prosecutor's office, Urbina was taken into custody without incident outside the Morris County Records and Administration building in Morristown.

Urbina has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, in connection with the toddler's death.

According to authorities, the fatal beating of the child occurred at the Oyo Hotel on Route 10 in East Hanover in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. Shortly after 5 o'clock that morning, officers responded to Morristown Medical Center on a report of a 3-year-old in cardiac arrest.

Authorities allege that Urbina committed the act while the child's mother, Krystal Straw, was not present at the hotel. Straw arrived a short time later, officials say, and then transported Urbina to another location before bringing her son to the hospital.

"It is further alleged that Urbina instructed Straw to delete content from her cellular telephone and deny his involvement in the homicide when speaking to police," officials said.

Straw has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence. A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)