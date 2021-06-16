3 muggers with knife attack walkers at Mercer County Park

WEST WINDSOR — Two people were robbed at knife point Sunday night on a walking trail inside Mercer County Park.

The pair were walking near the West Picnic area of the park around 9 p.m. when they were confronted by three men who demanded their wallets, according to West Windsor police.

Two of the men held pocket style knife to one's abdomen and the other's neck and ran off after getting the wallets, according to police. Detectives could not locate any sign of the attackers or the wallets.

All three men sought in the holdup were described as being in their 20s. One man was described as Black and "a little fat" wearing a black or blue baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt with hood pulled over, dark colored shorts, and a black cloth mask.

The second man was white with a tall, thin build, a short brown beard and possibly had blue eyes. He was wearing a tan shirt, gray pants, a gold chain and black shoes.

The third man was described as Black, having a thin build, tattoos on his neck, tattoos of roses on forearm and wearing blue or black shirt, jeans and red colored shoes.

All three have been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon are pending.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 609-799-1222 or the anonymous tip line at 609-799-0452.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

What's been killing all the fish in NJ waterways? Since November, there have been numerous instances of dead menhaden washing ashore or floating in waterways, including in the Raritan Bay and the Navesink and Shrewsbury rivers.

