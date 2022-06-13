3 more recreational weed shops open Wednesday in NJ

TRENTON – Another three medical marijuana dispensaries will start recreational sales to all adults on Wednesday, marking the expansion of legal weed options in Central Jersey.

The Garden State Dispensary shops owned by Ayr Wellness Inc. will expand their operations Wednesday morning. At that point, there will be 16 state-licensed marijuana retailers in the state open to all adults.

“With the simultaneous opening of our three adult-use dispensaries, Ayr immediately has one of the largest adult-use retail footprints in the state of New Jersey. This marks a monumental step for our company,” said Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Ayr.

The new locations are in Eatontown, Union Township in Union County and Woodbridge.

The new locations aren’t the first in Central Jersey with recreational sales, as the Zen Leaf dispensary in Lawrence has been open since April.

There are also recreational/medical dispensaries in Elizabeth and Phillipsburg – though whether those municipalities would be considered to be in Central or North Jersey is a matter of debate and personal opinion.

Last month, the state approved five medical dispensaries to expand to recreational sales, on top of the 13 approved in April. The Ascend dispensary in Montclair is still working to secure needed local approvals, and the Apothecarium in Lodi hasn’t yet opened for medical or recreational sales.

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

