3 cocktail recipes to try after a day spent at the Jersey Shore

There is no better time of the year than summer, and it’s not just because of the beautiful weather and ability to be outside all day long. My favorite part about summer is all of the food and drink creativity that comes with it.

After a day at the beach, my husband and I like to have a couple of friends over to appreciate and the beautiful weather and our good fortune and being able to live close by to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Over the summer I have made a couple of cocktails that are too delicious not to share.

Have I snuck a couple into thermoses to bring along with me to the beach? I’ll never tell ...

The ingredients are probably lying around your kitchen, and if they aren’t you can easily grab them.