2024 list: NJ children’s hospitals fall short of nation’s best

Rankings released on Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report point to the best children's hospitals in the nation.

The analysis looked at 11 pediatric specialties, including the newly added category of behavioral health.

The new rankings, designed to help parents and caregivers determine where they can receive the best care for children, also scored hospitals by region.

No facilities in New Jersey ranked in the top five for any specialty, or in the Mid-Atlantic region.

But the Garden State wasn't completely shut out of the rankings.

SEE ALSO: 3 NJ billionaires among richest people in America

In the list of the best children's hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic, the children's facilities run by Hackensack Meridian Health in Neptune and Hackensack (K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital and Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital) ranked at No. 10. The two hospitals filed jointly under a single hospital system.

Walkway at Josehph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack (Google Street View) Walkway at Josehph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack (Google Street View) loading...

“While it’s never easy to have to bring your child to the hospital, we hope to be able to provide parents some comfort in knowing they have access to nationally recognized care at one of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals,” CEO Robert C. Garrett said in a news release.

The only other New Jersey facility to appear on the list — The Bristol Myers-Squibb Children's Hospital at RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick — took the No. 14 spot.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked No. 1 in the region.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5