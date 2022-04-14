2 dogs get loose and fatally attack a Shih Tzu in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — A Shih Tzu has been euthanized following a nighttime attack by two pit bulls that had gotten loose from their home.
According to police, the dogs responsible for the attack are on a "10-day hold" so they can be observed. The owner of the dogs came forward and is cooperating with the investigation.
"There have been no previous incidents reported involving them," Capt. Christopher Guenther said of the pit bulls.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were on patrol in the area of Roselle Street and Cleveland Avenue when they observed a resident walking a small Shih Tzu, Guenther said. Officers witnessed two loose dogs attack the Shih Tzu, and they quickly intervened.
At the time, the owner of the pit bulls could not be located. Officers were able to rein in the dogs, who had run off when officers interrupted the attack.
"The dogs weren't aggressive towards the officers at all," Guenther said. "The officers had no trouble getting a hold of them."
The Shih Tzu sustained significant injuries to its leg, Guenther said. It was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital but did not survive.
Guenther said the owner of the pit bulls lives in a multifamily home and a resident likely left a door open.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
