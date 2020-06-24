2 died trying to save drowning girl in East Brunswick, report says

EAST BRUNSWICK — It was panic that led to the drowning of three people in an above ground backard pool on Monday afternoon, according to a report by NBC 4 New York .

Police responded to a home at 43 Clearview Road about 4:20 p.m. and removed three bodies from the pool. The victims were 62-year-old Bharat Patel, his 33-year-old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter, according to acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet.

The Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death as accidental and the cause of death to be drowning, Kuberiet said.

NBC 4 New York reported the girl’s aunt yelled for help after girl stepped into a 6- or 7-foot deep section of the pool.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the family had moved into the house two weeks ago. Public records show the house was sold in late April.

