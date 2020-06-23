Screams heard before East Brunswick family found dead in pool

EAST BRUNSWICK — Authorities are investigating why two adults and a little girl ended up dead in their backyard swimming pool Monday afternoon.

Township police spokesman Frank Sutter said police responded to a call from a neighbor who had heard screaming around 4:20 p.m. at 43 Clearview Road.

Sutter said police expected to find a "fall victim" but encountered a "drowning." First responders removed three people from the above-ground pool and performed CPR. They were pronounced dead in the backyard, according to Sutter.

The three were identified by Sutter as a 62-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter. Acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet said they were all members of the same family.

A cause of death will be determined by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

An electrician came to the house during the investigation but police would not address speculation from neighbors that an electrical issue contributed to the drowning, according to an NBC 4 New York report.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the family had moved into the house two weeks ago. Public records show the house was sold in late April.

