15 exotic pets you can own in New Jersey

My daughter recently moved back home to New Jersey and is staying with me for a while.

She brought her two cats along with her, too. Now, I'm not much of a cat person, but they've grown on me a bit during their stay here. I can't see myself going out and getting a pet once they leave, but they're alright for the time being.

When it comes to pets I just don't understand how or why people keep some animals as pets.

Why do you need a tiger in your backyard? Did your parents not give you enough attention, so you just walk around with a snake around your neck? Now, exotic pets are becoming more and more popular thanks to Tik-Tok creators and their birds, turtles, snakes, and other weird pets.

Every state has different laws for what types of animals are allowed in peoples' homes. For example, in Pennsylvania, did you know it's completely legal to own a tiger? You just need a permit.

How about owning a Hyena in New York?

There are many weird and unconventional animals that you can totally own and keep as a pet all over the country.

Here's a list of strange and exotic pets that are perfectly legal to own in New Jersey, according to PetHelpful.com:

Exotic pets you can own in New Jersey

