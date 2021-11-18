13 unlocked cars stolen from in South Brunswick, NJ police say

South Brunswick police are the latest law enforcement agency in the state urging residents to lock their vehicles — after 13 cars were burglarized in one night on Monday.

The vehicles were all unlocked, police said, allowing burglars to ransack through them and steal items between midnight and 7 a.m. — two of the cars additionally were stolen.

At least two of the unlocked cars also had garage door openers inside, which the suspect or suspects used to open the owner's garage and steal additional items, according to police.

They said there were attempts to try and enter seven other cars in the area, but they were all locked and remained secure.

Police are looking for video surveillance footage from homes in The Grande, South Ridge Hills, Fresh Impressions and Monmouth Walk neighborhoods of Monmouth Junction, in order to help identify those behind the burglaries.

Anyone with useful footage is asked to call 732-329-4646.

String of car thefts

Last month in Raritan Township, 48 cars were burglarized in the early hours of Oct. 5.

Monmouth and Ocean counties were especially hard hit by car burglaries and thefts over the summer.

Eleven cars were stolen over a 30 day span in August and September in Lakewood.

Jackson police reported 11 vehicles stolen on August 2.

Several cars were burglarized in Millstone in August, according to State Police.

Five cars were stolen in Barnegat the weekend of July 30.

Holmdel police reported seven vehicles stolen in July.

