Barnegat police the latest in NJ to warn residents about car thefts

BARNEGAT TWP. — Township police are telling residents to lock their cars, and take their keys with them, after five vehicles were stolen from three different residential developments on Saturday.

According to information shared on Facebook, police said a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2018 Honda CR-V, 2017 Honda Civic, and 2015 Audi A4 were taken from outside residences in the Heritage Point North, Horizons, and Pheasant Run developments in the early morning hours.

All of the vehicles had been left unlocked, and some had the keys inside, according to police.

The trend of unlocked vehicle thefts is not new in New Jersey; earlier this summer, police in Holmdel and Jackson sounded a similar alarm.

Barnegat Police said as of Monday, all of the cars in this latest theft ring except for the Audi had been recovered.

In a previous post made Saturday evening, the same day the thefts took place, police again reminded residents of the proper precautions against such crimes:

"An unlocked vehicle makes an easy target for theft of items from your vehicle or theft of the vehicle itself, please do not leave your keys in your vehicle and make sure you lock your vehicle whether it is parked in the street or your driveway. Keep anything valuable out of sight if it is stored in your vehicle."

Anyone who has surveillance footage or further information is asked to call Barnegat Police at 609-698-5000, either Detective William Hetrick at extension 218 or Patrolman Robert Armstrong at extension 225.

