13 important items New Jersey keeps in the car for bad weather

As the dog days of winter approach with snowstorms, nor'easters and blizzards, you know you're going to find yourself driving through it. It's important that you have everything you need in your vehicle to deal with an old fashion Jersey winter.

These essential items vary from person to person. Personally, I like to keep a pair of gloves under my seat in case it gets too cold. I also keep an ice scraper and a can of de-icer to spray on my windshield. It's also important that your wiper blades are fresh so that you'll always have visibility no matter what the conditions.

I'm also into keeping some food in the car, usually a jar of nuts that I munch on while driving, some water, and of course a working phone. But that's what I keep.

I asked my listeners and social media following what the most important item they keep in their vehicle in case of bad weather:

Carolyn Ruth DelViscovo

Justin Morris

Always keep the tank full!

Melynda B. Ulrich: As a Jeep owner ... we look forward to the snow.

Deborah Mai

John Kensil

Chains

Carlo Bellario: I keep chains in the car in case I have to put them on my tires if I need to go to Russia and fight Ivan Drago.

Anita Helene

Picture of Kate Upton

Scott Soffen

Scott Randolph

Thomas Evans

John Skinski

Protein Bars and water

Chris Canamucio

Patrick Ciriello: Me

I know this guy. You definitely want him in your car if you get in trouble!

