13 important items New Jersey keeps in the car for bad weather
As the dog days of winter approach with snowstorms, nor'easters and blizzards, you know you're going to find yourself driving through it. It's important that you have everything you need in your vehicle to deal with an old fashion Jersey winter.
These essential items vary from person to person. Personally, I like to keep a pair of gloves under my seat in case it gets too cold. I also keep an ice scraper and a can of de-icer to spray on my windshield. It's also important that your wiper blades are fresh so that you'll always have visibility no matter what the conditions.
I'm also into keeping some food in the car, usually a jar of nuts that I munch on while driving, some water, and of course a working phone. But that's what I keep.
I asked my listeners and social media following what the most important item they keep in their vehicle in case of bad weather:
Gas
Carolyn Ruth DelViscovo
Potato chips
Justin Morris
Always keep the tank full!
Melynda B. Ulrich: As a Jeep owner ... we look forward to the snow.
Blanket
Deborah Mai
An umbrella
John Kensil
Chains
Carlo Bellario: I keep chains in the car in case I have to put them on my tires if I need to go to Russia and fight Ivan Drago.
Gallon Ziplocs
Anita Helene
Picture of Kate Upton
Scott Soffen
Twinkies
Scott Randolph
Tool kit
Thomas Evans
Jumper cables
John Skinski
Protein Bars and water
Chris Canamucio
Patrick Ciriello: Me
I know this guy. You definitely want him in your car if you get in trouble!
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: