11-year-old on bike hit by car in Union Township, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — An 11-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car after entering the road from between two cars on Saturday, according to police.

Police Director Dan Zieser told New Jersey 101.5 the cyclist, whose gender was not disclosed, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident around 2:20 p.m. on Erhardt Street between Route 22 and Vauxhall Road. The child was taken to UMDNJ for treatment of a head injury and other non life threatening head injuries, the police director said.

The driver remained at the scene and voluntarily gave a blood test to confirm the absence of drugs or alcohol, according to Zieser. Speed was not a factor in the crash, Zieser said.

Pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed the front tire heavily damaged and a broken rear passenger's side tail light on the road.

The township saw a fatal hit and run over the summer, when 12-year-old Jeremy Maraj was struck by a work truck at Forest Drive and Galloping Hill Road as he walked home from a park. He died two days later.

The driver involved in that crash, Jose V. Marrero, 37, of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany-Troy Hills, surrendered at the Union County Prosecutor's Office in Elizabeth on August 2.

