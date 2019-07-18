Hit-and-run in Union County leaves 12-year-old critical, cops say

Forest Dr. and Galloping Hill Rd. intersection, Union (Google Maps)

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A hit and run in Union County has left a 12-year-old boy in critical condition, police said today.

Union Township police say the victim was struck Wednesday night around 8 p.m., while crossing Forest Drive near Galloping Hill Road.

A witness said that a white van hit the boy amid hard rain and never stopped, according to police as reported by ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Police said they found the vehicle this morning in Edison and identified the driver.

No other details have been disclosed.

The victim remains at University Hospital.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is urged to contact police.​

