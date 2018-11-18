11 places you may have been exposed to measles; 14 cases confirmed

TRENTON — The MVC will keep its Toms River branch closed through Monday after a potential measles exposure was reported by the state Department of Health.

The branch on Hooper Avenue was one of 11 places where people could have been exposed to measles, the first location outside of Lakewood where the outbreak has been centered. The state Department of Health initially said the office would reopen on Monday.

MVC customers are being directed to the Lakewood and Manahawkin offices as alternates.

There are now 14 confirmed cases and 10 cases under investigation as of Friday, all in Lakewood.

Ocean County Health Department public health co-oordinator Dan Regenye said the agency assisted in the coordination, delivery and/or administration of 12,400 doses of the vaccine to community providers since the onset of the outbreak.

Regenye said the number of cases in this outbreak would be much higher were it not for the immunity provided by those who have received the MMR vaccine.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles and should see a health provider.

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Avenue, Lakewood

Oct. 13 through 21 between 1 and 4 p.m. daily

Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily

Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)

Nov. 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Eat a Pita, 116 Clifton Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 15 between 7 and 10 p.m.

CHEMED Health Center, 1771 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 17 between 3 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 between 10:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 between 9:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 between 8:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Nov. 1 from 10:15 p.m. to close

NPGS, 231 Main St, Lakewood

Oct. 25 between 9 a.m. and noon

Oct. 29 between 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Pizza Plus, 241 4th St, Lakewood

Oct. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, 150 James St, Lakewood

Oct. 31 between 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Nov. 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

Four Corners Bagel & Café, 150 James St, Lakewood

Oct. 31 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Fountain Ballroom, 725 Vassar Ave, Lakewood

Oct. 30 and 31, between 6 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Mesivta of Eatontown, 1300 New Hampshire Ave, Lakewood and 107 East Harvard St, Lakewood

Nov. 6 to Nov. 9

Bais Shalom AKA Alumni, 345 9th St, Lakewood

Nov. 6 between 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Commission, 1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Nov. 7 between 2:30 and 5:15 p.m.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

It can take up to two weeks for a rash to appear. An infected person can spread the illness four days before the rash appears.

A similar outbreak in Rockland County, New York that also started with when a resident returned from a trip to Israel has 68 confirmed cases as of Nov. 13, according to the Rockland County Health Department. In all, 6,100 doses of MMR vaccine have been administered so far.

