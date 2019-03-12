11 NJ restaurants among best in the entire US

Every year, AAA releases the best hotels and restaurants in the United States. And the best of the best are rated with 4 or 5 diamonds. Each year AAA reviews nearly 32,000 restaurants. Only 0.2 percent of the those AAA Inspected & Approved restaurants make the Five Diamond list, and only 2.1 percent make the AAA Four Diamond list.

Although no NJ restaurants made the five diamond list this year, 11 of the four diamonds are right here in New Jersey. And interestingly, three are in one town: New Brunswick. Imagine what it says about the dining in New Brunswick of some of the best American restaurants are clustered in that one small

Region?

Below are the 11 four diamonds here in the garden state. Bon Appetit!

Pluckemin Inn, Bernardsville Bedminster Inn, Bedminster

Lu Nello, Cedar Grove

Restaurant Serenade, Chatham

Due Mari, New Brunswick

Stage Left, New Brunswick

The Frog & the Peach, New Brunswick

Ninety Acres, Peapack

Restaurant Nicholas, Redbank

The Manor, West Orange

More from New Jersey 101.5: