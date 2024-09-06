10 best places for apple cider in New Jersey

🍏🍎10 good apple cider spots

🍏🍎Cider offered all around NJ

🍏🍎Many interesting twists on the classic drink

Thankfully, there's no shortage of apple cider products in New Jersey! In fact, this made it tough to narrow down the list.

Below are hotspots spanning from north to south — something for everyone. Some of the featured places have tasty twists to the classic drink: sparkling options and slushies!

Pay close attention to hours featured below and on the websites; not all ciders are offered year-round.

Did your go-to spot make our list?

Here are 10 places in New Jersey to check out for cider!

Terhune Orchards via Facebook Terhune Orchards via Facebook loading...

Terhune Orchards

330 Coal Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ

There's no shortage of apple cider at Terhune Orchards, it's available all year! Gallons, half gallons and pints are available for purchase — also with options to ship to someone far away. Don't forget to try a popular alternative: the Apple Cider Slush!

Delicious Orchards via Facebook Delicious Orchards via Facebook loading...

Delicious Orchards

315 Route 537, Colts Neck, NJ

The Monmouth County staple's 60,000-square-foot retail market is home to all-natural apple cider. In the mood for a twist on a classic taste? Try their cranberry apple cider or tart apple cider! The beginnings of the orchard date back to 1911.

Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill, Bakery and Farm Store via Facebook Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill, Bakery and Farm Store via Facebook loading...

Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill, Bakery and Farm Store

104 State Park Rd., Chester, NJ

Come to this Morris County hotspot with an empty stomach! Hot dogs, apple cider, cider slushies, apple dumplings and more can be found. The farm has a rich history, which is detailed here.

Apple Appeal Sweet Cider and Donuts via Facebook Apple Appeal Sweet Cider and Donuts via Facebook loading...

Apple Appeal Sweet Cider and Donuts

41 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ

This Camden County family-run business has had a presence in the community since 1970! While you sip on the all-natural apple cider at the Berlin Farmers Market, don't forget to get yourself some apple cider donuts as well.

Johnson's Corner Farm via Facebook Johnson's Corner Farm via Facebook loading...

Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ

Decades in Burlington County have made this South Jersey spot a family destination. Hayrides, a bakery, ice cream and festivals — this place has it all! If looking for a unique spin on a classic, try the sparkling apple cider featured on Facebook.

Mackey's Orchard via Facebook Mackey's Orchard via Facebook loading...

Mackey's Orchard

284 County Road 519, Belvidere, NJ

This eight-generation family farm is still going strong! The farmstand has everyone's favorite fall drink: hot apple cider. Don't forget to try their acorn squash and cider soup, too!

Alstede Farms via Facebook Alstede Farms via Facebook loading...

Alstede Farms

378 Route 24, Chester, NJ

The cider is pressed right at the cider mill, also available for group tours! Different types of apples are collected to create a "complex flavor." Pints, half gallons and gallons are available to purchase. The cider is pressed weekly from September until the harvest season is through.

Melick's Town Farm via Facebook Melick's Town Farm via Facebook loading...

The farm stand's cider is suited for any age, with options for hard cider or the classic option! The cider mill and orchards feature cider that's "cold pasteurized" and pressed from September through January.

Mood's Farm Market via Facebook Mood's Farm Market via Facebook loading...

Mood's Farm Market

901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ

The folks at Cider Mill at Mood's Farm Market press their cider from September until Thanksgiving — freezing their supply for future use. They use the process of cold pasteurization, which doesn't alter the taste of the cider. Don't forget to visit the Apple Festival set for Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

Stoneyfield Orchard via Facebook Stoneyfield Orchard via Facebook loading...

Stoneyfield Orchard

5 Orchard St., Belvidere, NJ

Stoneyfield Orchard and its farm store take pride in operating a family and owned and operated business; the kid-friendly spot offers delicious cider from mid-September through December!

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom