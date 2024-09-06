10 best places for apple cider in New Jersey
🍏🍎10 good apple cider spots
🍏🍎Cider offered all around NJ
🍏🍎Many interesting twists on the classic drink
Thankfully, there's no shortage of apple cider products in New Jersey! In fact, this made it tough to narrow down the list.
Below are hotspots spanning from north to south — something for everyone. Some of the featured places have tasty twists to the classic drink: sparkling options and slushies!
Pay close attention to hours featured below and on the websites; not all ciders are offered year-round.
Did your go-to spot make our list?
Here are 10 places in New Jersey to check out for cider!
Terhune Orchards
330 Coal Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ
There's no shortage of apple cider at Terhune Orchards, it's available all year! Gallons, half gallons and pints are available for purchase — also with options to ship to someone far away. Don't forget to try a popular alternative: the Apple Cider Slush!
Delicious Orchards
315 Route 537, Colts Neck, NJ
The Monmouth County staple's 60,000-square-foot retail market is home to all-natural apple cider. In the mood for a twist on a classic taste? Try their cranberry apple cider or tart apple cider! The beginnings of the orchard date back to 1911.
Hacklebarney Farm Cider Mill, Bakery and Farm Store
104 State Park Rd., Chester, NJ
Come to this Morris County hotspot with an empty stomach! Hot dogs, apple cider, cider slushies, apple dumplings and more can be found. The farm has a rich history, which is detailed here.
Apple Appeal Sweet Cider and Donuts
41 Clementon Rd., Berlin, NJ
This Camden County family-run business has had a presence in the community since 1970! While you sip on the all-natural apple cider at the Berlin Farmers Market, don't forget to get yourself some apple cider donuts as well.
Johnson's Corner Farm
133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ
Decades in Burlington County have made this South Jersey spot a family destination. Hayrides, a bakery, ice cream and festivals — this place has it all! If looking for a unique spin on a classic, try the sparkling apple cider featured on Facebook.
Mackey's Orchard
284 County Road 519, Belvidere, NJ
This eight-generation family farm is still going strong! The farmstand has everyone's favorite fall drink: hot apple cider. Don't forget to try their acorn squash and cider soup, too!
Alstede Farms
378 Route 24, Chester, NJ
The cider is pressed right at the cider mill, also available for group tours! Different types of apples are collected to create a "complex flavor." Pints, half gallons and gallons are available to purchase. The cider is pressed weekly from September until the harvest season is through.
Melick's Town Farm (Oldwick Farm Market)
170 Oldwick Rd., Oldwick, NJ
The farm stand's cider is suited for any age, with options for hard cider or the classic option! The cider mill and orchards feature cider that's "cold pasteurized" and pressed from September through January.
Mood's Farm Market
901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ
The folks at Cider Mill at Mood's Farm Market press their cider from September until Thanksgiving — freezing their supply for future use. They use the process of cold pasteurization, which doesn't alter the taste of the cider. Don't forget to visit the Apple Festival set for Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!
Stoneyfield Orchard
5 Orchard St., Belvidere, NJ
Stoneyfield Orchard and its farm store take pride in operating a family and owned and operated business; the kid-friendly spot offers delicious cider from mid-September through December!
