🐯Social media posts led to a woman who taunted the tiger at the Cohanzick Zoo

🐯Police say Zyair J. Dennis also taunted a bear at the zoo

🐯A reason for the taunting was not disclosed

BRIDGETON — A woman caught on video taunting a Bengal tiger at the Cohanzick Zoo is now facing criminal charges.

Bridgeton police posted security video of a woman who climbed a fence along a walkway outside an enclosure housing Rishi and Mahesha, the Cohanzick Zoo's two Bengal tigers.

She stuck her fingers through a second chain link fence as one of the tigers paces before her.

The tiger reared up at the woman who steps back from the fence and walks away. Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said the tiger "snapped" at the woman.

Zyair J. Dennis, 24, of Millville, was charged with one count of defiant trespassing and two city ordinances prohibiting the climbing of fences at the zoo, according to Gaimari. The chief said that there is video of the woman teasing Holly, an Asiatic black bear.

ALSO READ: Spilled wine ends in wild violence at NJ celebrity restaurant

Holly the bear at the Cohanzick Zoo Holly the bear at the Cohanzick Zoo (Cohanzick Zoo) loading...

Teasing a bear

According to the zoo's website, Asiatic bears are medium-sized bear weighing up to 450 pounds. They are mainly interested in eating fruits, berries, seeds, small bugs and animals and honey.

Gaimari credited the video posted to the department's website and social media for leading to Dennis. He did not disclose a reason for Dennis' behavior.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Must-see NJ alpaca farm for sale This 22-acre "oasis" for sale in New Jersey used to be Winding Creek Alpaca Farm. It's listed with real estate agent Meredith Exum Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The most obese counties in New Jersey New Jersey Department of Health age-adjusted data for 2011 and 2022 reveals the percentage of the adult population over 20 that is obese. The data is from the NJ Behavioral Risk Factor Survey . The counties are listed from lowest to greatest percentage. Because of a small sample size in the survey in 2022, percentages were not available for the first two counties.