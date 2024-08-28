Woman at NJ zoo taunted tigers and bears, oh my, cops say
BRIDGETON — A woman caught on video taunting a Bengal tiger at the Cohanzick Zoo is now facing criminal charges.
Bridgeton police posted security video of a woman who climbed a fence along a walkway outside an enclosure housing Rishi and Mahesha, the Cohanzick Zoo's two Bengal tigers.
She stuck her fingers through a second chain link fence as one of the tigers paces before her.
The tiger reared up at the woman who steps back from the fence and walks away. Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said the tiger "snapped" at the woman.
Zyair J. Dennis, 24, of Millville, was charged with one count of defiant trespassing and two city ordinances prohibiting the climbing of fences at the zoo, according to Gaimari. The chief said that there is video of the woman teasing Holly, an Asiatic black bear.
Teasing a bear
According to the zoo's website, Asiatic bears are medium-sized bear weighing up to 450 pounds. They are mainly interested in eating fruits, berries, seeds, small bugs and animals and honey.
Gaimari credited the video posted to the department's website and social media for leading to Dennis. He did not disclose a reason for Dennis' behavior.
