🏠 Realtors slash price of one-of-a-kind estate in Alpine by $3 million

🏠 The 10 bedroom, 18 bathroom mansion sits on 8 acres

🏠 Features include a theater, an in-ground pool, tennis and basketball courts

ALPINE — A one-of-a-kind estate is on sale in Alpine and it’s $3 million cheaper than its asking price in October, according to the real estate website, Zillow.

Just minutes from New York City, this single-family, 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom colonial carriage house is located at 887 Closter Dock Road for $15,888,888.

In October 2022, the asking price was $18,888,888.

That breaks down to roughly $85,161 per month.

The architectural design of the home combines European design with a modern-day feel.

The home is situated on 8 acres that includes wrought iron gates and a courtyard.

The 35,000-square-foot property has a dramatic foyer, grand-scale rooms, and lots of windows, allowing for an abundance of natural light.

Besides 10 spacious bedrooms, this home also offers 18 bathrooms. Twelve full bathrooms and six partial.

There is also a chef’s kitchen with an eat-in area, a grandiose formal dining room, a family room, more than five fireplaces, and a great room with a handcrafted custom bar.

The primary suite features an open sitting room, ginormous closet space with dressing rooms, and not one, but two private terraces overlooking the manicured grounds.

The fully finished basement features a library, a theater, a bar, an arcade, and a family room.

The home also includes a private outdoor, heated in-ground pool with a cabana, a tennis court, both indoor and outdoor basketball courts, a guest house with a private entrance, and views of the mountains.

The mansion is less than one mile away from the Alpine Elementary School, which houses students from grades K-8.

For more information on acquiring your dream home here in the Garden State, please contact the realtor.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

