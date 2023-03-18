We all have our favorites when it comes to cookies.

Some people like traditional cookies like oatmeal or chocolate chip, and sugar cookies are loved by many. Others might like some of the newer more creative cookies like the Oreo or even the Girl Scouts "Thin Mints".

Whatever you prefer, I think we can all agree a good cookie is always a tasty treat.

In a recent article by Lovefood, they selected a bakery in Essex County as having the best cookie in New Jersey — and it's the iconic "chocolate chip".

According to their article, "There are many things that brunch spot The Corner does exceptionally well: tasty avocado toast, pancakes, and top-notch coffee. But the chocolate chip cookie is in a league of its own. It's something of a local legend and it's been known to sell out incredibly early in the morning, leaving many empty-handed."

I love chocolate chips, oatmeal and my wife's homemade peanut butter cookies. These three cookies are my favorites, but I like all kinds of cookies — and they go well with a nice cup of coffee.

According to Savory Experiments, the "top" homemade cookies are:

"Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations."

Have you ever been to "The Corner" bakery in Montclair?

If you have, did you try their famous chocolate chip cookies? Give us your reviews

