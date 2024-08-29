Old Bridge, I hope you’re hungry because you’re about to be treated to your first Chipotle location.

The Mexican restaurant is open now on route 9 and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.. More on the exact location below.

The fun part of going to Chipotle is how customizable everything is. You go down the assembly line and tell the worker what you want and how much of it they should give you.

In addition to getting your order inside, this location will also have a drive-thru pickup lane that will let you obtain your digital orders without even leaving the comfort of your car.

They have burritos, bowls (my personal favorite), tacos, and salads. You basically go down the row and choose your ingredients.

Non-carnivores don’t have to worry about not having something for them, you can choose sofritas as your protein (it’s tofu-based). I’m not even a vegetarian or vegan and that’s my go to pick.

According to the Chipotle website,

Chipotle was born of the radical belief that there is a connection between how food is raised and prepared, and how it tastes.

New York City Sues Chipotle For $150 Million Over Workweek Law Violations Getty Images loading...

Real is better. Better for You, Better for People, Better for Our Planet. It may be the hard way to do things, but it’s the right way.

There are over 80 Chipotle locations in New Jersey and 3,100 nationwide. You can find the Old Bridge restaurant at 2030 Route 9, Suite 102.

Don’t forget, guac and quest are still extra, much to our chagrin.

