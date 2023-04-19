Young teens try to carjack woman at gunpoint at Cherry Hill, NJ Walmart
🔴 Three young teens approached a woman in the Cherry Hill Walmart parking lot
🔴 One teen had a handgun in his waistband
🔴 The woman drove off instead of complying with their order to get out
CHERRY HILL — A woman was nearly carjacked by three young teens including one with a gun in a Walmart parking lot late Monday night.
Cherry Hill police said a woman sitting inside her vehicle parked at the store on Route 38 was approached by a group of teens under the age of 16 around 11:20 p.m. including one with a gun in his waistband
When they ordered her out of the vehicle the woman drove off and called police.
Officers found a 13 and a 15-year-old from Camden and a 14-year-old from Pennsauken still in the parking lot. A K-9 search of the parking lot found a handgun near where the teens were located.
They were charged with carjacking, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
