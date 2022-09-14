Young New Jersey football coach making a big first impression

Tommy Farrell is the new head football coach at Manchester High School. At 27, he is one of the youngest head coaches in New Jersey high school sports.

He's already led his team to two quick victories right out of the gate.

Their first victory was an impressive opening game win over Lakewood, followed by a one-touchdown victory over Toms River East.

What makes this start to the football season impressive is not his age or even the wins.

It's his character, attitude, and dedication to helping these young men develop and grow into hard-working responsible young men.

Tommy is one of the most focused, driven, and likable young men you could ever meet.

He was a producer at New Jersey 101.5 for a few years during his college years and beyond.

He grew up watching his dad coach football on the sidelines at Monsignor Donovan High School and Monmouth University. Football has been a big part of his life since he could walk or run.

He played at Stonehill College in Massachusetts and then went on to earn a master's degree from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

I've kept in touch with Tommy over the last few years even after he left the station and had him over for dinner with a family member.

You can't help but be impressed with him when you're in his presence. He's an engaging, passionate and caring man. Exactly the kind of leader that students and athletes NEED to be around when they're in high school.

Aside from all the wins, we're sure Tommy will rack up in his coaching career, it's all the young people he will undoubtedly influence in an immeasurably positive way.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

