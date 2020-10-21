Young brothers shot dead in Trenton, cops say

TRENTON — Two brothers were shot dead in the second floor of a house on Tuesday night, the fifth and sixth shooting deaths in New Jersey's capital city during October, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Shots fired were fired from the street at the second floor of the house on the 200 block of Mulberry Street in Trenton around 10:30 p.m. leaving two boys age 8 and 16 dead, according to spokeswoman Casey deBlasio.

The suspects ran from the scene after they fired, according to deBlasio who did not say why the house was targeted or identify the children.

Their deaths bring the total of fatal shooting in Trenton to 34 for the year.

Trenton house where two children were fatally shot (Dennis N. Symons Jr., MidJersey.news)

