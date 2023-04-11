You’ll never want to leave this Jersey Shore mansion beach rental
If you want to have a YOLO week this summer at the Jersey Shore, man oh man have I got the place.
Now I'm not taking any vacation anytime soon. So when I was looking at beach rentals it was just for the daydream of it, you know? When I came across this property in Brigantine it made my eyes pop. I just had to share it.
I saw this on vrbo.com. Now it may or may not be several thousand dollars per night depending on the dates you rent it. But with 8 bedrooms and 8 baths, you can split this rent up big time if you have enough people. (The ad says it can actually be considered up to 11 bedrooms and can sleep 23.)
Yes, this is a mansion. And it's amazing inside. Take a look.
I bet you can see yourself having some morning mimosas in this kitchen while on vacation.
A room with a wet bar that's literally telling you it’s "summer" and "relax."
Plenty of room for everyone.
Here's just one bedroom.
But here's another.
And another. (I won't show you all. We'd be here all day.)
You know that tub is calling your name.
This gorgeous place even has a glass elevator complete with a mural and it goes from the first floor to the rooftop deck.
Yes, I said rooftop deck.
Or there's this porch.
Or this balcony.
A three-hole private putting green in a side yard.
And, yes, even though you're near the beach, of course there's a pool.
Here's the full listing. If you're looking for people to invite don't forget who showed it to you.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
