You’ll never guess NJ’s fav 90’s romantic comedy (Opinion)

Think about all the great romantic comedies of the 1990's then try to figure out which one New Jersey loves the most. Usdish.com took it upon themselves to research Google lookups in all fifty states to determine each state's favorite.

Now immediately I thought it would be The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler. After all, it's got the Jersey attitude, right down to running into Billy Idol on a plane and we are famous for our celebrity sightings, are we not? It's even set in Ridgefield, New Jersey for crying out loud. And it's equal parts comedy and romance with this cute story of Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore falling for each other.

But no. I was wrong. The Wedding Singer was favored by states like Alaska, Maine, Wyoming and North Dakota. Hmmm.

Okay, how about You've Got Mail? That's a classic pairing of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan and at least it's set in NYC's Upper West Side if not right here in the Dirty Jerz.

Nope. Places like West Virginia and Kansas love that one. West Virginia probably still uses dial-up and AOL. Hmmm.

Okay dumb jokes aside, I was shocked to learn the real answer. According to research, New Jersey's favorite 90's romantic comedy is...Clueless.

Whaaaaat?

First of all, I don't even remember a romantic storyline in this vapidfest. Was I supposed to take this seriously as anything romantic with Alicia Silverstone lines like, "I am totally butt crazy in love with Josh!"

Second, I don't care for these lists where a project decides based on Google searches this was New Jersey's "favorite" movie. Do we even know if they were trying to look up the movie Clueless? How do we know people weren't typing in clueless in looking up their state representatives?

Anyway, if you're curious about the other states here's the full list.

