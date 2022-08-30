You might find this legendary boxing champ when you buy weed in NJ

Legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will be visiting three New Jersey marijuana dispensaries during the Labor Day weekend.

Tyson's company, TYSON 2.0 is a cannabis company with a mission of providing innovative cannabis products that are pure and affordable.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyson, chief brand officer and co-founder of TYSON 2.0, and his team will make stops at three dispensaries in Deptford, Lodi, and Neptune where he will meet and greet budtenders and fans, snap photos, and sign autographs.

Tyson’s first stop will be at Cannabist, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Stop number two will be at Zen Leaf, located at 2100 Route 66, Neptune from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. At Zen Leaf, lucky customers will also have a chance to win a signed boxing glove from Mike Tyson through Verano’s social or in-store sweepstakes.

The third and final stop of the Mike Tyson New Jersey dispensary tour will be at TerrAscend, located at 200 Route 17, Lodi from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. At TerrAscend, select customers who buy over $200 worth of products in the days leading up to TYSON 2.0’s visit, will win access to the “fast pass” line to meet Tyson.

All patrons must be 21 or older and have a valid picture ID with them.

TYSON 2.0 and Zen Leaf will also have an airplane banner flying across the Jersey Shore on Friday, Sept. 2, so be on the lookout for that.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

