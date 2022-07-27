You know you’re from Freehold, NJ if … (Opinion)
Freehold Township is the home to both Freehold Raceway and the Freehold Raceway Mall as well as 35,500 people.
There's also Freehold Borough with 11,700 residents.
Among the other places to go in the Freeholds are Turkey Swamp Park, the Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, the Freehold Art Gallery and, of course, iPlay America.
Freehold Borough is also the place where Bruce Springsteen grew up. "The Boss' lived in houses on Randolf Street, Institute Street, and South Street. The Freehold Fire Department headquarters at 49 W. Main St. will be turned into a museum "that will house artifacts, interactive displays, photographs, etc."
Freehold Township has also been named one of the best places to live in New Jersey by niche.com.
Growing up in Marlboro, having moved from Union City, I spent a lot of time in Freehold since that's mostly where the action was. It was the closest to the city life I was used to.
There's a certain way of life that those from Freehold know that no one else can relate to.
Just like when I asked people to complete this sentence "You know Your from Manalapan if", "You know you're from Marlboro if" and "You Know You're from Flemington when", I asked people to complete "You know you're from Freehold if ..."
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
If you know Jersey Freeze has the best soft serve ice cream!
Jeffrey Dejais
Smell the coffee from the Nestle plant.
Evan Alter
You’re sick and tired of people asking if you know Springsteen.
Tom Strauss
You know the difference between a Colonial and a Patriot
Margaret Pizzolongo
You remember the traffic circle
