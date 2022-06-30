You know you’re from Flemington, NJ if …

Flemington was chosen as the Hunterdon County seat in 1785. It was formed as a municipality by an act of the New Jersey Legislature on March 14, 1870. Flemington was also where a trial found Bruno Richard Hauptman guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Charles Lindbergh's baby boy.

Among the famous people to come out of Flemington are Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Danny Federici, organist and keyboard player for the E Street Band; Kimmi Goetz, a speed skater who represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics; and Brad Benson, who played offensive tackle on the 1986 New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XXI.

Also among those who live there now are comedians John "Gemini" Lombardi, who performs at clubs, casinos such as the Borgata, and fundraisers throughout New Jersey, as does Joey Novick, who also served on the Borough Council from 1995-2006.

There are certain things you know about Flemington if you live there. These are the things that Flemingtonians can bond over. I'm not even sure if that's a word but I asked these two "Flemingtonians" as well as my social and radio following to complete this sentence: "You know you're from Flemington if...."

Here's what these two funny guys came up with along with some others.

Johnny "Gemini" Lombardi

"You know you're from Flemington when you see a buffalo crossing the street on Route 523."

"You have a makeout story hanging at the old racecar stadium."

"If you have well knowledgeable on all the facts of the Baby Lindburg trial."

"The Hunter's club has the most members of any other organization."

"You know everything about cow tipping, horse riding, and old-fashioned cars."

"You knew the area before there were any circles to drive through."

Joey Novick writes:

attachment-joey novick loading...

"…if you think Joey Novick is funny."

"…if you’ve been to the Flemington fair every year….."

“…if you know who Samual Fleming is,…."

“…if you’re tired of traffic on 31/202…"

Here are some more...

John J Ruppert

If you went to the amusement park as a kid

Denise Farrell

If you remember the glass blowing shop and metal shop

Tina Marie

You know how to get around the Flemington Circle without screaming, or driving into a building...

Tom Zola

You waited all year for fair week

Do you know what the smallest towns in NJ are?

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.