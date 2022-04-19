You know you’re from Marlboro, New Jersey if …

I grew up in Union City but at the age of 15 my family left and we moved to Marlboro. This was back in the '70s and for me leaving an Italian-Hispanic neighborhood for a predominantly Jewish one was quite the culture shock.

We used to joke that our house was the only one decorated for Christmas. I also found out how much the Italians and Jews had in common when it came to love of family and sense of humor.

I also learned that it was OK to eat Chinese food on Christmas Eve instead of the seven fishes. Although we never told my genuine-Italian grandmother about that.

Last week, my Aunt Pat send me an article from something called "Hudson Roots" entitled "You know you grew up in Union City if..." So I figured I write one about Marlboro with the help of my social media following.

I'll start "You Know you grew up in Marlboro if....

You refer to Manalapan as "Marlboro lite."

You raised many a glass at the "Vill" Tavern on Tennent Road and saw people still wearing their high school football varsity jackets after all these years

You know those cops will get you if you do 26 on School Road West!

or Church Road.

You used to live in Brooklyn

You remember when the Marlboro Diner and The Pantry were the only games in town.

You're pissed because your Staten Island resident E-ZPass discounts no longer apply.

The backyard looks like a Jersey Shore bar, equipped with the DJ and Booze. 😉😘 nothing wrong with a backyard oasis, either!

You join the local temple but only attend during the holidays

You have Temptee cream cheese in your fridge.

(Ok that’s Manalapan, too)

You’ve been to the 15 plus pizzerias with 10 min of your house

You claim your kid is the smartest in school but take them to the tutoring center afterward

