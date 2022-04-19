You know you’re from Marlboro, New Jersey if …

You know you&#8217;re from Marlboro, New Jersey if &#8230;

Via Marlboro Diner on Facebook

I grew up in Union City but at the age of 15 my family left and we moved to Marlboro. This was back in the '70s and for me leaving an Italian-Hispanic neighborhood for a predominantly Jewish one was quite the culture shock.

We used to joke that our house was the only one decorated for Christmas. I also found out how much the Italians and Jews had in common when it came to love of family and sense of humor.

I also learned that it was OK to eat Chinese food on Christmas Eve instead of the seven fishes. Although we never told my genuine-Italian grandmother about that.

Last week, my Aunt Pat send me an article from something called "Hudson Roots" entitled "You know you grew up in Union City if..." So I figured I write one about Marlboro with the help of my social media following.

I'll start "You Know you grew up in Marlboro if....

You refer to Manalapan as "Marlboro lite."

You raised many a glass at the "Vill" Tavern on Tennent Road and saw people still wearing their high school football varsity jackets after all these years

 

Joanne Ginn Glassoff
You know those cops will get you if you do 26 on School Road West!

School Road West in Marlboro via Google Maps
Melissa Mari
or Church Road.

Church Road in Marlboro via Google Maps
John Manzo
You used to live in Brooklyn

You remember when the Marlboro Diner and The Pantry were the only games in town.

Teddy Maturo
You're pissed because your Staten Island resident E-ZPass discounts no longer apply.

Via Google Maps
Tina Marie
The backyard looks like a Jersey Shore bar, equipped with the DJ and Booze. 😉😘 nothing wrong with a backyard oasis, either!

Source Adobe Stock By oneinchpunch
Howard Vogel

You join the local temple but only attend during the holidays

Marlboro Jewish Center on Google Maps
April Fierro Suk
You have Temptee cream cheese in your fridge.
(Ok that’s Manalapan, too)

Jeffrey Dejais
You’ve been to the 15 plus pizzerias with 10 min of your house

Howard Vogel
You claim your kid is the smartest in school but take them to the tutoring center afterward

 

