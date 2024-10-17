You have to try these unique hot dogs at this NJ farm this fall

Some certain foods or drinks are autumn staples. Think of things like pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts, pumpkin beer, etc. It’s not officially fall until you treat yourself to one of them.

But have you ever considered trying an apple cider hot dog?

You read that right: there’s a farm in New Jersey that cooks their hot dogs in apple cider.

@hacklebarney_farm via Instagram

Hacklebarney Farm in Chester Township, NJ, takes Nathan’s hot dog and then tops it with baked beans, chili, and sauerkraut - all of which were cooked with apple cider. The creation is a family recipe, the staff told NJ101.5.

Is this perhaps the perfect food for the transition from summer (barbecue season) to fall (apple/ spooky season)?

There’s only one way to find out. Maybe this will be your new autumn go-to!

@hacklebarney_farm via Instagram

They make much more than the hot dogs, by the way, be sure to check out their pies, maple bacon cider donuts, and pumpkin crumb bread, among other treats.

@hacklebarney_farm via Instagram

Once you’ve indulged, you can still go through the apple orchard. Take your goodies home and enjoy them while you watch your favorite horror movie.

(Can you tell that fall is my favorite season? I’m a little too excited for this!)

Hacklebarney Farm is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find them at 104 State Park Road in Chester, NJ.

@hacklebarney_farm via Instagram

Want to check out some other crazy food creations? Get a load of some of these that you can enjoy during a football game around the country.

