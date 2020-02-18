Every Italian-American man, woman and child swears that their mother makes the BEST meatballs. My mother and grandmother were great cooks and they taught me. Times and tastes change. Availability of products has improved. Ideas have been exchanged and viola! I have perfected the best meatball in America, maybe the world. There are many variations and methods and taste is very subjective. But I promise you if you make these meatballs, people will take one bite and then give you that wide-eyed look and ask, "where did you learn how to make these"?!

Ingredients:

1 lB. of ground beef 80% lean

1 handful of chopped flatleaf Italian parsley

1 handful of crushed saltine crackers (about 12)

1 handful of grated parmesan cheese

2 tsps. of ricotta cheese

A dash of club soda

Salt, black pepper, garlic powder to taste

