You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it.
A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
Before I give you the counties, here's what they took into consideration.
ATTOM calculated affordability by looking at salaries, home deeds, how much it would cost for property taxes, mortgage payments and homeowner insurance.
They assumed a 28% debt-to-income ratio and paying 20% down. Think of how high home prices have gone in the Garden State and how many people can realistically come up with 20% down payments.
So where are the 10 counties you'll need to earn at least $100k to be able to buy a median-priced home?
Bergen County
Wages required for home ownership $171,319
Morris County
Wages required for home ownership $152,944
Essex County
Wages required for home ownership $138,948
Union County
Wages required for home ownership $136.356
Somerset County
Wages required for home ownership $135,675
Passaic County
Wages required for home ownership $131,315
Hunterdon County
Wages required for home ownership $131,306
Monmouth County
Wages required for home ownership $123,063
Middlesex County
Wages required for home ownership $119,958
Ocean County
Wages required for home ownership $103,615
No wonder average people seem to never be able to get ahead. These numbers are demoralizing.
At least we're not the very worst in the nation. The top 10 counties requiring the biggest wages for home ownership belong to California and New York. The number 1 is San Mateo County, California where you need to earn $367,563.
That's even more costly than where Nancy Pelosi lives.
The county in New Jersey requiring the least income to afford a median-priced home is Cumberland where you need $54,125.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
